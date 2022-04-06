From maximalist lips to mullets: Five must-try beauty trends this autumn

From maximalist lip applications to off-duty braiding; the runways reveal the five hottest beauty trends to try for autumn.

1. OFF DUTY BRAIDS

As the transitional season rolls in, braids are undoubtedly the go-to protective hairstyle that not only provides low maintenance styling but helps to retain hair length, reduce mechanical stress due to excessive combing and protect coils and curls from the changing climate.

However, braids for autumn, as shown on the runways of Drome, Annakiki, Etro and Act N°1, feel more home done and natural, with little to no extensions or additional add-ons.

It’s less about intricate braiding styles, and more about styles that look lived in as the braids of the new season are reminiscent of off-duty braids that are worn in-between major styles or under wigs. Think simple cornrows braided to the back, box braids with undone ends or easy Dutch braids.

2. MAXIMALIST LIPS

With the general mood being euphoric and care-free when it comes to beauty – the runways of Acne, Mark Fast and Duncan show that maximalist stamps of colour on the lips reign supreme.