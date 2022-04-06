From maximalist lips to mullets: Five must-try beauty trends this autumn
From maximalist lip applications to off-duty braiding; the runways reveal the five hottest beauty trends to try for autumn.
1. OFF DUTY BRAIDS
As the transitional season rolls in, braids are undoubtedly the go-to protective hairstyle that not only provides low maintenance styling but helps to retain hair length, reduce mechanical stress due to excessive combing and protect coils and curls from the changing climate.
However, braids for autumn, as shown on the runways of Drome, Annakiki, Etro and Act N°1, feel more home done and natural, with little to no extensions or additional add-ons.
It’s less about intricate braiding styles, and more about styles that look lived in as the braids of the new season are reminiscent of off-duty braids that are worn in-between major styles or under wigs. Think simple cornrows braided to the back, box braids with undone ends or easy Dutch braids.
2. MAXIMALIST LIPS
With the general mood being euphoric and care-free when it comes to beauty – the runways of Acne, Mark Fast and Duncan show that maximalist stamps of colour on the lips reign supreme.
From swipes of deep navy blue lipstick to heavily bejewelled lips by way of glitter, rhinestones and sequins, this season play around with maximalist applications that are over-the-top but stunningly captivating and leave the rest of the face muted to the back.
HOW TO GET BEJEWELLED LIPS:
- First colour in your entire lip then line the shape with a matching lip liner, to define the shape, sharpen the edges and create symmetry, before applying lipstick.
- Apply a lip-friendly adhesive with a lip brush over the entire lip and wait for it to become tacky for better and faster application.
- Starting from the centre of the lips and working your way out, to create symmetry – begin to apply rhinestones or sequins onto the lips, preferably in a colour that matches your lipstick shade.
- You can use a piece of prestik or a wax rhinestone applicator stick to easily pick up each embellishment and transfer to the lips.
3. MULLETS
Seen on the red carpets and runways of Fenty x Savage, the mullet is quickly becoming the must try and most wanted haircut and wig style for the season. Much softer, feminine and more textured, the new mood of the mullet mixes elements of the traditional mullet with the softness of the 1970s shag haircut.
When getting a mullet wig cut, the key is to go for a longer fringe length with choppy, framing pieces around the ears that will give your mullet a more flattering, longer-length pixie look that’s still within mullet realm but updated. Remember to add texture and volume by making sure to use a wig bundles with a body wave to really elevate the style.
4. OVER HAIR-CESSORISING
More is more when it comes to hair accessories this season as simple hairstyles are paired with over accessorising of hair clips, bows and hair ties. Whether you go with multiple hair clips placed in the hair as seen at the Tom Ford and Alice + Olivia shows or choose oversized hair accessories such as larger-than-life bows to make your statement – let your inner child play.
5. WHITE UNDERLINER
Black eyeliner has been ruling the runways for a while now but this season, liner has been flipped on its head with the introduction of the white underliner.
As seen on the runways of Dior and John Richmond, models were sent out sporting a swipe of white eyeliner, hugging the lower lash line, forming an inverted winged shape.
The top lash line is left bare, except for some mascara on the lashes while the under liner extends past the outer eye corner. The key is to use a long-lasting, waterproof, liquid, kohl or gel liner in the shade of your choice to prevent smudging or feathering and maintain a razor, sharp liner shape.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on SowetanLIVE. Visit the SMag section for all the latest lifestyle news.
