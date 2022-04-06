Mittens, logomania: seven glove trends you need to try this winter
From the red carpet's beloved opera gloves to street style's kidcore friendly pairs, here's your guide to staying on point for winter
Winter is calling and while most discerning fashionistas will be thrilled to unearth their favourite scarves, trench coats or turtlenecks, this season’s gem seems to be gloves.
Whether bought on by the love affair many have with yesteryear’s staples or the economic role recessions have in covering up, here is a look at glove trends that you might like.
MITTENS
If you were in doubt that nostalgia is a ruling force in fashion, the growing mittens trend is sure to convince you otherwise.
A little playful, the trend also follows the obsession many people had with DIY fashions. Whether you have upcycled fabrics you had lying around or have discovered your love for knitting, avoid overdoing it with this style. Complimentary tones are better suited as you don't want to create busy looks that can give the impression of a toddler.
CUT-OUTS
First, it was bodycon dresses and then T-shirts. Before you knew it, the cut-out became one of the most commonplace trends on and off runways. Of late, layering different colours of cut-out pieces has been effective in creating looks that are edgy, yet daring. The same can be achieved with gloves and detachable sleeves.
LACE
They have been the image of sophistication and glamour. To avoid the probability of looking like you are wearing a Madonna costume, try this trend with colour-matching formal looks instead of casual or edgy outfits.
OPERA GLOVES
Thanks to the growing love of the Netflix series Bridgerton, TikTok influencers have spurned the Regencycore trend. While not everyone is ready to commit to empire waists and floor-length daywear, opera gloves have found a way to dominate off the ballroom floor.
Elevate your LBD with matching gloves and a colour contrast bag to finish the look. Pair unconventional textures with bold prints and daring outfits for the perfect eye-catching effect.
LOGOMANIA
There are many people who like to make a statement about the brands they love. Wear yours on your sleeve, but match them with cool tones that complement each other or warmer colours that help spice up your ensemble.
KIDCORE
Men's wear has become besotted with kidcore, whether it's how colourful sneakers have become or the number of nostalgic items that dominate hype beasts and merch tee lovers. Part of this colourful fashion corner's appeal is the maximalist style, so don't be afraid to pair child-like gloves with saturated colour-blocking or pretty pastels that are sure to embody the spirit of the 1990s and on-trend early 2000s.
