No Coco for you! Russian socialites barred from buying Chanel products

Wealthy Russian socialites have reportedly been left fuming over luxury fashion brand Chanel’s refusal to sell them its accessories at their overseas stores.

Last month, the world’s leading luxury brand announced it planned to temporarily close stores and pause business operations in Russia as a result of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Birkin bag maker Hermes and Cartier owner Richemont were the first firms to announce such moves, followed by LVMH, Kering and Chanel.

“Given our increasing concerns about the current situation, the growing uncertainty and the complexity to operate, Chanel decided to temporarily pause its business in Russia,” the French luxury fashion house said in a LinkedIn post at the time.

Since then, Russian influencers have publicly complained about Chanel’s refusal to sell them goods and accessories because of their nationality.