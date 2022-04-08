Still loving ‘Euphoria's’ beat? Here are four ways to get the beauty look

Disco glitter with a slightly grungy twist, a gentle nod to the wildly playful energy of the noughties and more than one way to flick your liner — the current mood of beauty has never been so exciting.

Straddling the line between being of the times yet remaining bizarrely trendless, the borrowing from different eras all at the same time reflects the whirlwind of a world getting back on its feet.

There are no rules — just gravitate towards a mood and expression that feels good to you and go for it.

The return of TV series Euphoria has definitely reignited everyone’s creative juices, and once again we find the runways and streets awash with glitter and sparkle, only this time the approach feels more gritty, carefree and grown-up.

With rhinestones, shimmers and iridescence across every part of the body, one could say that glitter is the sparkling security blanket holding everything together. Frankly, we’re all here for it. Here are four tips to get the look: