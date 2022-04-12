Gert-Johan Coetzee on what inspired the new Chopard collaboration

The dazzling world of Gert-Johan Coetzee’s fashion and the sparkling glamour of Chopard have united to create an ethereal autumn/winter collection.

The collaboration brings a heightened sense of grandeur and was exclusively shown at the motorsport and vintage car emporium Zebra Square Gallery in Hyde Park Corner shopping centre in Johannesburg.

Coetzee’s garments were paired with pieces from Chopard’s jewellery collection to present his latest offerings.

Want to know more about what was on show?

Here’s a Q&A with the designer to give us all the titbits about his latest show, his inspiration and how continues to raise the bar for local fashion.