From streetwear to sexy: 10 times Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits slayed

While her fans might be demanding a new album, the only thing Rihanna seems focused on is her baby bump.

The beauty mogul is no stranger to turning heads with her ensembles, but of late it has been for her unorthodox choices while preggers.

“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, there’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” she said in a recent interview with Vogue magazine.

The Grammy Award-winning pop star also shared in the interview that she did not want to lose the style she had already established for herself and opted for pieces she would wear even if she was not pregnant.

While it might be an appalling choice for many others, Rihanna’s bold new pregnancy style is definitely a reminder of how much of a fashion icon she truly is. Here are some of our favourites from the star.