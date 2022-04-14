From streetwear to sexy: 10 times Rihanna’s pregnancy outfits slayed
From crop-tops to heels, here’s why we are loving this new era of the fashion killer.
While her fans might be demanding a new album, the only thing Rihanna seems focused on is her baby bump.
The beauty mogul is no stranger to turning heads with her ensembles, but of late it has been for her unorthodox choices while preggers.
“When I found out I was pregnant, I thought to myself, there’s no way I’m going to go shopping in no maternity aisle. I’m sorry — it’s too much fun to get dressed up. I’m not going to let that part disappear because my body is changing,” she said in a recent interview with Vogue magazine.
The Grammy Award-winning pop star also shared in the interview that she did not want to lose the style she had already established for herself and opted for pieces she would wear even if she was not pregnant.
While it might be an appalling choice for many others, Rihanna’s bold new pregnancy style is definitely a reminder of how much of a fashion icon she truly is. Here are some of our favourites from the star.
1. PREGNANCY REVEAL LOOK
While most pregnancy reveals are ethereal with a Renaissance air to them, Rihanna reinvented the trend of stylised shoots or magazine cover reveals by sticking true to her fashion roots with a street photographer behind the lens.
The gritty image is punctuated by her pink Chanel puffer coat with a pair of Lacroix denim jeans and crucifix that hearkened back to the iconic Vogue cover of the early 90s.
2. STREETWEAR STAPLES
A look that truly cemented Rihanna’s approach to maternity wear. The straps of her sandals wrapped around the hem of her jeans show she was definitely not letting go of streetwear staples and her front tie crop-top that complimented her patchwork denim and animal print coat have become her layering staple.
3. ALL THAT GLITTERS
While ASAP Rocky’s baby daddy looks have left the Navy (Rihanna’s most loyal fan base) peeved, the Umbrella singer has not abandoned her love of all things glittery. Her two piece The Attico ensemble dazzled with Messika accessories and a pair of Manolo Blahniks, of course. A beautiful throwback to her Swarovski-laden dress by Adam Selman.
4. RED HOT AND SEXY LOOK
Mariah Carey may be the Queen of Christmas but it seems the Fenty empress was looking to rule over Valentine’s Day with this red number.
She looked to her favourite house, Alaïa, for this showstopper that mixes Rihanna’s love for a sexy moment with the robe’s slit and still carries a demure air and comfort that she has always embraced with boxier fits.
5. KEEPING IT SPORTY
Perhaps it's the nostalgia in the air or the very meta-referential times we live in but not only has Rihanna’s closet shown us how much she loves fashion history but she has a knack for self-reference as well.
Her infamous Saint Laurent heart-shaped jacket was worn again with an oversized basketball shirt and tapered trousers. The white strappy sandals are the perfect pop of colour for the dolled-up hip-hop moment.
6. LAID BACK APPROACH
Rihanna is rarely seen in minimal looks so it’s quite nice to see her take on a more laid back approach with an all black ensemble that gives all the attention to her quilted puffer coat.
A simple approach to enjoying a statement piece on a night out.
7. HIGH-LOW LOOK ANYONE?
And just how does Rihanna do casual Fridays? It’s definitely a New York Mets sweater topped with tonally complimentary brown jacket and bedazzled jeans for her.
Diamonds are her hem’s best friend with Amina Muaddi heels wrapped around the bottom of her pants perfectly complimented by a Dior choker. Who knew a high-low look could look so good?
8. RETRO LOOK
With her style not taking the back seat, neither was Rihanna’s place in the FROW. She went all out in 70s Gucci at the recent Gucci show.
9. ON A REBELLIOUS STREAK
Removing the lining from a dainty Dior dress turned into an innocent fun to a rebellious win for Rihanna. Clad in nothing else but pointed patterned boots, a matching leather coat and sultry lingerie that would make even the biggest fashion provocateurs blush.
10. ON A RELAXED NOTE
Embracing relaxed options as her baby bump gets bigger and America eases into warmer seasons, this look gets the Rihanna touch with sequinned Miu Miu socks paired with fuzzy Saint Laurent heels. The playful ensembles also features her now signature buttoned down style that embraces her baby bump in a controversial Alexander Wang top.
