Those lavish outfits play a vital role, says ‘Bridgerton’ costume designer

Sophie Canale, the woman behind those intricate clothes, says they are crucial to helping the actors understand who their characters are

Bridgerton is back. Season 1 of the Netflix hit followed Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton fighting to retain her right to choose a future partner during the Regency period of London. It was a lush Mills & Boon-type book brought to “life” with beautiful people, incredible clothes and, of course, that essential ingredient — romance. It made a star of Rege-Jean Page ( whose mother is Zimbabwean) and had everyone feeling nostalgic for more Regency-inspired styling. ..