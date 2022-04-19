×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Gorpcore meets street style in H&M’s new autumn/winter collection

Dressing for the chilly season is all about stylish layers — and H&M delivers with a range of versatile, eco-minded pieces that have an urban country vibe

19 April 2022 - 10:10
Sponsored
H&M's new autumn/winter collection features pieces that are as stylish as they are cosy.
Image: Supplied/H&M

Perfect for fans of athleisure and inspired by the great outdoors, H&M’s versatile new autumn/winter collection brings a contemporary edge to the classic countryside aesthetic.

A spectrum of earthy green tones lend a natural freshness to the utilitarian feel of the collection, while the contrasting hits of orange and black capture an urban sensibility. Many of the pieces are adjustable, supportive and layer-able, with a modern twist in the choice of finishes and materials. 

Leafy shades feature strongly in H&M's new autumn/winter collection.
Image: Supplied/H&M

Speaking of materials, this collection champions conscious garments in line with H&M’s commitment to ensuring a positive future for the fashion industry. The majority of the clothing is made with more sustainably sourced materials. EcoVero, organic and recycled fabrics feature strongly.

Not only is this autumn/winter collection eco-minded, but it’s practical and fashion-forward. The foldable recycled polyamide waterproof anorak, for instance, can transform into a handy bag, while the recycled polyester jumpsuit and turtleneck bibs can be layered with any piece.

H&M's new autumn/winter collection is a sophisticated take on the gorpcore trend of embracing functional outdoor wear.
Image: Supplied/H&M

Other key pieces, including the black and orange stirrup leggings, the 100% recycled polyester padded vest and the oversized hooded pullover, epitomise modern but comfortable 1990s street style.

Knee-high boots, Chelsea boots with chunky soles, and neutral-toned baseball caps continue the sophisticated great outdoors aesthetic.

Hits of orange and black add an urban vibe to the earthy colour palette of H&M's autumn/winter collection.
Image: Supplied/H&M

“I love the duality of this collection; we wanted to bring the practical elements of outdoor gear to our trend-focused customers. Even with the charming nostalgic references, there’s a feeling of bold newness,” says Maria Östblom, head of design for womenswear at H&M.

Shop the collection in H&M stores now.

This article was paid for by H&M.

