Gorpcore meets street style in H&M’s new autumn/winter collection

Perfect for fans of athleisure and inspired by the great outdoors, H&M’s versatile new autumn/winter collection brings a contemporary edge to the classic countryside aesthetic.

A spectrum of earthy green tones lend a natural freshness to the utilitarian feel of the collection, while the contrasting hits of orange and black capture an urban sensibility. Many of the pieces are adjustable, supportive and layer-able, with a modern twist in the choice of finishes and materials.