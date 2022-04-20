From Paris to Beyoncé: Five things to know about renowned designer Quiteria

Designer for the stars Quiteria Kekana has sadly passed away.

News of the death of the beloved local talent hit social media on Tuesday. In a statement released by the designer’s family, Kekana is said to have succumbed to his battle against cancer.

The family shared Kekana leaves behind his siblings and parents.

Having worked in the fashion industry for more than 12 years, the celebrated creative amassed quite a following during a formidable career.

Here are five things to know about his greatest achievements and personal life.

1. DESIGNING FOR BEYONCÉ

The famous silky green get-up that has become synonymous with the pop diva’s head-turning looks was created by Kekana.

“This dress was designed with the purpose to showcase our capabilities and is reflective of all the positive changes taking place,” he said in an interview at the time.

Speaking to Top Billing, Kekana said the 45 piece outfit was created in three days .