Meet the genius behind IWC’s most groundbreaking watch material

I caught up with Brunner at the recent Watches & Wonders summit in Geneva, Switzerland — an event dubbed “the fashion week of the watchmaking industry”.

He took time out of his busy schedule to educate me about Ceratanium and tell me about his most enviable job.

From what I’ve read, you really do have the best job. What is the role of your department at IWC?

I head up a small group of specialists for innovation projects. Our projects do not relate to a specific watch that might be launched in the future. Rather, we search for new materials, new functions and new technologies. Because we have no link to a specific watch, we have more time and more freedom. It’s the best job. Honestly, it is.

What is your background?

My personal background is in material science and engineering. So in my group of innovators, I take care of the materials projects. Then I have one of my team members, for example, who is a trained watchmaker and micromechanics engineer. He takes care of new functions. If you want to develop, let's say, a moon phase or a new calendar system, then it's more his job. Material science is my side.

Were you involved in the development of the new Woodland Green and Lake Tahoe White ceramic colours of the chronographs recently added to the Top Gun collection?

Yes, absolutely. This process was a little different from normal for me because here the idea came from the design team. They had these colours defined by Pantone, and I had to lead the project to develop the ceramic colours with our suppliers, who are the best in the world. So yeah, it was a little bit different because most projects are originating from my side.

The Ceratanium was my initiative, then it went to the design team who created a watch around it.