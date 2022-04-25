Behind the seams of ‘Recipes for Love and Murder’
A look at what went into the colourful world of the M-Net murder mystery
25 April 2022 - 13:40
What do you get when you mix a murder mystery, an agony aunt and a dash of her delectable cooking? The latest M-Net series, Recipes for Love and Murder...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.