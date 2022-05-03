Best and worst dressed: MET Gala 2022

After two years of Covid-19 chaos, the Met Gala finally returned to the first Monday in May.

It’s a night of true escapism, editorial fashion and the most famous faces in the world. That’s all good and fun, but the main point of interest for any Met Gala is its theme and how the attendees attempt to mesh it with personal style and taste.

Part two of last-year’s “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion”, this year’s “America: An Anthology of Fashion” theme was a historical lexicon of American fashion, particularly during the gilded age.

Also known as “Gilded Glamour and White Tie”, this year’s theme was as ostentatious and formal as you get. So expect everything but subtlety.

Take a look at this year’s best and worst dressed: