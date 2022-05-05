Fashion meets art with a sustainable twist in Yay Abe x H&M collabo

There are a lot of things to love about Cape Town — the sunny beaches, iconic Table Mountain, the creative people, the elegant restaurants and beautiful winelands.

When we think of Cape Town, there’s always something to be in awe of. And when it comes to graphic design illustration, the incredible work of Capetonian Russell Abrahams takes centre stage in his latest collaboration with H&M South Africa. With a bevy of local and international artist collaborations under its belt, H&M’s latest partnership sees the baton being passed to the founder of Yay Abe.

Yay Abe is an illustration studio that puts people of colour first as they bring the ordinary to life in a very creative way — a feat that the 29-year-old artist has accomplished in the short space of five years.

Never one to be intimidated by the challenge of reimagining a design, Abrahams tells us what went into Yay Abe x H&M and how the sustainable retailer tapped him to take on this fabulous partnership.

What is unique about your illustrations?

It’s a style I’ve been developing over the past 10 years. It’s easily recognisable as Yay Abe so I’m excited to spot people in public wearing the pieces.

What is the ethos and vision for Yay Abe?

It’s really about building spaces for young people to work in the creative industry. I’m still building this vision but I try my best to facilitate and mentor younger artists, especially those of colour, as making the industry more accessible is something we all need to strive towards.

What does your studio offer?

Yay Abe is a multidisciplinary illustration studio. Making things of all shapes and sizes, from T-shirts to packaging to paintings and rugs — anything that can be decorated becomes a canvas.