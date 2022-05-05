She’s got the beat! Hip fashion stylist ‘Boogy’ Maboi hops into new venture

A perennial presenter, Lethabo 'Boogy' Maboi has more to offer with her latest wardrobe hire business

“Style is an extension of your personality” are words lived by businesswoman, costume designer and style architect Lethabo “Boogy” Maboi, which should come as no surprise as her career has always been defined by her love of local fashion...