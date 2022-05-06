Fashion, you were fun ... but now you are a toxic narcissist

The campaigns are intense, full on, and happen every few months. But, lately, as my attention wavers, Fashion, you just ratchet up the assault on my sensibilities. Now there are new lures. TikToks and award shows. Pinterest, Instagram. You are everywhere. And your payoff line is simple — “This time, things will be different. Let’s just give this one more chance.” Because what Fashion wants from me is complete adoration. And every time I fall for it. Your spiel is just so hard to resist.

Okay. I confess. I am complicit in this dance. I want to echo your light. I too can reflect beautifully in the mirror Fashion holds up for me. Today, I want to look competent, tomorrow, sexy. On Thursday, it’s loveable. On the weekend, I am super fun. But Fashion — you are gaslighting me. There I am, all warm and fuzzy and caught up in the magic. Like I have a front-row seat to the rest of my life. It’s going to be great. But, like all selfish lovers, Fashion, you extract a price. I’m paying before I can even say, “Can I tap my card for that?” And before I know it, all those promises are hanging like old rags in the walk-in closet of my life. And I think, “God, I have nothing to wear.”

The second-guessing starts almost the moment I’ve left the store. Can I even remember why I liked you so much in the first place? Fashion, you were fun. We made magic. I played dress-up with you — you were incandescent. We used to be great together. It can be that way again. I just have to remember why I started dating you in the first place.

Let’s take it slow. Pop into the consignment store and find a little vintage number that kindles the flame without the crazy churn of the next thing. Or page through that delicious book about you I ordered online — The Glass of Fashion. Penned by Cecil Beaton, one of your bright young things. I could sign up for that. It could be really lovely.

• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.