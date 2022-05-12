Not a drill! As Fenty Beauty heads to Africa, here are top 5 items to add to cart

If you haven’t heard already ... where have you been girl? Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin is coming to Africa and the whole continent was left shook on Tuesday night when Mama RiRi dropped the announcement on all social media platforms.

Sharing her sentiment on the much anticipated launch, Rihanna says, “I am a proud Bajan who also feels a close connection to Africa, and its people. I’ve had the pleasure, and the privilege, to spend time on the continent and those experiences never leave you. Now, being able to bring Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to eight African countries and then hopefully more in the future, means so much to me.”

Fenty Beauty first rocked the world with its creation in 2017 and unprecedented launch of 40 foundation shades in a beauty space that was struggling to provide a diverse offering of beauty for all skin tones and undertones.

Soon after, we saw the launch of a minimum “40 shade standard” across luxury and mass market brands — and the beauty industry has never been the same again. When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 in an unprecedented 17 countries with a vision of inclusivity and global reach at its core; she sought to help “everyone feel beautiful and recognised, no matter their race, ethnicity, culture or personal style”.