Not a drill! As Fenty Beauty heads to Africa, here are top 5 items to add to cart
Fill your cart with Fenty Beauty cult favourites and Fenty Skin recommendations from our beauty editor to get the most bang for your buck
If you haven’t heard already ... where have you been girl? Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin is coming to Africa and the whole continent was left shook on Tuesday night when Mama RiRi dropped the announcement on all social media platforms.
Sharing her sentiment on the much anticipated launch, Rihanna says, “I am a proud Bajan who also feels a close connection to Africa, and its people. I’ve had the pleasure, and the privilege, to spend time on the continent and those experiences never leave you. Now, being able to bring Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to eight African countries and then hopefully more in the future, means so much to me.”
Fenty Beauty first rocked the world with its creation in 2017 and unprecedented launch of 40 foundation shades in a beauty space that was struggling to provide a diverse offering of beauty for all skin tones and undertones.
Soon after, we saw the launch of a minimum “40 shade standard” across luxury and mass market brands — and the beauty industry has never been the same again. When Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 in an unprecedented 17 countries with a vision of inclusivity and global reach at its core; she sought to help “everyone feel beautiful and recognised, no matter their race, ethnicity, culture or personal style”.
Since then, Fenty Beauty has been and continues to be the standard of inclusivity and has shattered the beauty world with unreal formulations, true-to-colour pigment pay-off and brand campaigns that stay on the pulse of pop culture.
So if you’re a Fenty Beauty newbie or feeling like you may be overwhelmed by all the excitement in store and pick the wrong product (there really isn’t one) — we have the perfect guide to the five must-have, must-buy Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products to get you started.
1. FENTY STUNNA LIP PAINT LONGWEAR FLUID LIP COLOUR
You can’t call yourself a Fenty diehard stan and not have at least one Stunna Lip Paint in your arsenal — any one of the eight high colour payoff lip shades are bound to transform your lip game.
Not only is the payoff unreal but the formula sits velvety and comfortably on the lips for a full day’s wear. The unique applicator shape also helps you to easily coat every curve of your lips for maximum coverage and impact.
If you’re a Fenty newbie or stuck on which shade to pick up, go for the shade Uncensored — you can’t go wrong with the perfect universal red for every skin tone (and we mean EVERY skin tone).
2. FENTY BEAUTY PRO FILT’R SOFT MATTE LONGWEAR FOUNDATION
If you’re going to buy anything when Fenty Beauty hits our shores in two weeks, it has to be the ionic foundation that launch a thousand “40 shade foundation” ranges.
A best seller (and for good reason), Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation now comes in a mind-blowing 50 shades and is loved by celebrities, makeup artists and influencers alike with its lightweight, pore-blurring, shine minimising, sweat and humidity resistant formula with a medium to full buildable coverage.
Don’t think about it too much, just find your shade, swipe your card and thank us later.
3. FENTY BEAUTY KILLAWATT HIGHLIGHTER OR BODY LAVA
Look, we're even struggling to pick one ... but if you’re looking for serious glow, then make sure you add either the Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter or Body Lava (or both) to your cart.
Highly pigmented and light reflective formulas, Body Lava will give all the contours of your body a dewy, glistening vacay glow while Killawatt will add blinding glow to all the high planes of the face.
Prepare to shine bright like a diamond girl!
4. FENTY ICON REFILLABLE LIPSTICK
One of the newer launches from Fenty Beauty, we would be lying if we said that the Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick was not a necessity.
A luxurious semi-matte lipstick collection with the same high colour payoff that we have come to expect from Fenty Beauty, this lipstick’s bullet shape is modelled after Rihanna’s unique cupid’s bow shape and is built to last with a beautiful metallic nude or matte black refillable lipstick case that allows you to replenish your favourite shade or swap it out for another favourite without waste or having to buy an entirely new lipstick.
5. FENTY SKIN PRE-SHOW GLOW INSTANT RETEXTURISING TREATMENT
Winter is on our door step so while makeup is great to stock up on, your skincare game is going to need some serious bolstering.
Thankfully Fenty Skin will also be launching in SA so make sure to get your hands on the Fenty Skin Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturising Treatment.
We all know the power of regular exfoliating in winter to slough off dry skin and this powerful exfoliating treatment comes loaded with 10% AHAs (alpha hydroxy acids), an SA native ingredient, rooibos, fruit enzymes, and extracts to make skin look smooth, glowing, and photo-ready in a pinch.
• Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin will be available from May 27 at the following retailers in SA: ARC Stores and Edgars
