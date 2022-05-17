×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Moment in time! Gucci, SA artist partner to celebrate iconic Diana bag

Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
17 May 2022 - 16:00
Cinthia Sifa Mulanga.
Image: Supplied

When Gucci comes knocking, you answer — and for Cinthia Sifa Mulanga, that knock came in the form of an exciting artistic collaboration with the Italian fashion house to celebrate one of its iconic bags.

Gucci commissioned the 25-year-old artist, who rose to fame during the pandemic with her arresting and relatable depictions of Black female subjects trapped in interior spaces, to create a one-of-a-kind artwork.

The final piece, called Moment, not only is created in Mulanga’s signature mixed-media style but also features Gucci’s Diana tote bag, made famous by Diana, Princess of Wales, in 1991.

See gucci.com/latitudes.online 

• This article, from the may edition of Wanted, 2022, is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.

