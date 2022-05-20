How to #BeTheFirst in SA to get your hands on Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin

Soon SA beauty lovers will be able to get their hands on some of these brands' most iconic products at Arc, which offers you the option to shop securely online, or at one of its chic boutiques in Joburg, Cape Town and Durban.

This includes Fenty Beauty cult favourites such as the Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter, Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer and Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color, as well as the new Fenty Icon Refillable Lipstick.

“Arc is over the moon to bring these game-changing brands to SA,” says Kelly Fung, Arc's marketing executive. “Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin have bought the concept of 'beauty for all' to the world, something that perfectly aligns to Arc's philosophy.”

How to #BeTheFirst to shop Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin

As a testament to Arc’s commitment to bringing the best in luxury beauty to SA, the brand is giving you the chance to get your hands on Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin's hit products before anyone else, through pre-orders online and an unmissable midnight shopping event.

Pre-order online

Needless to say, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products are sure to fly off the shelves. So, to ensure you get all the items you want before they sell out, you can pre-order them on Arcstore.co.za from May 24. Click here to register for this exclusive sale now.

If you'd like your haul to arrive by May 27 — the date the brands officially launch in SA — you should place your order according to the regional timetable below. If you miss the cut-off time for your region, the Arc team will endeavour you get your order as close to May 27 as possible.

Region When to order by Cape Town area Tuesday, May 24, before 12pm Johannesburg Wednesday, May 25, before 12pm Durban area Wednesday, May 25, before 12pm Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) Tuesday, May 24, before 12pm Pretoria Wednesday, May 25, before 12pm Outlying areas not listed above Tuesday, May 24, before 12pm

Attend this exciting midnight shopping event

If you truly want to be #BeTheFirst to shop Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, Arc is hosting a midnight shopping event on May 26 at its flagship stores in Sandton City in Joburg, the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, and Gateway in Durban.

You can expect a night full of shopping and fun with special treats in store. The midnight shopping queues will open at 11.30pm, so get there early.

This article was paid for by Arc.