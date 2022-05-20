How to #BeTheFirst in SA to get your hands on Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin

Get ready for the most-anticipated beauty drop of the year: Rihanna's coveted brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are landing in Africa on May 27 — and Arc, SA's premier beauty-focused shopping destination, is giving you the chance to shop them first.

“Every launch is exciting — we're all about being reachable to everyone, everywhere. But launching across Africa in eight countries not only feels really significant to me on a personal level, but is also a big step towards our goal of bringing Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin to the whole world,” says Rihanna.

Since the music and fashion icon first founded Fenty Beauty in 2017, it's become one of the globe's most-wanted beauty brands. It changed the game with its range of 50 inclusive shades for its Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, Hydrating Foundation and Powder Foundation.

Fenty Skin has since made its mark with its range of clean, vegan and eco-friendly formulas that work for all skin types.