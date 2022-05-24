Kourtney, Harry Styles, Boity: best and worst dressed celebs this week
See which local and international stars stunned.
The red carpets have been rolled back up after the premieres and the last grain of rice has been thrown at the latest celebrity wedding. While all the dust, glitz and glam have settled there is always the matter of who wore what the best and who needs to fire their stylist.
Here is a look at this week’s best and worst dressed celebs and plebs:
BEST
KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN
If there was ever a Kardashian glow-up to take note of it would certainly be the style evolution of Kourtney Kardashian. The reality TV star has gone from being the wallflower or, as her sister Kim might say, “the least interesting one to look at,” to the most thrilling red carpet siren.
For her Italian wedding to Travis Barker, Kourtney turned up the heat in two sexy outfits. Her first was an archival Dolce & Gabbana figure-hugging minidress for the pre-party. Keeping it with the D&G family, Kourtney’s wedding look was a custom silk dress inspired by Italian lingerie.
The showstopper was her cathedral-length veil embroidered with flowers from Italy's Portofino Gardens, a portrait of the Virgin Mary and the words “family, loyalty respect” making this a look to remember. I suspect we will be seeing more cathedral veils in the upcoming wedding seasons.
LIRA
When it comes to sophistication and glitz, Lira has often been underrated as a style star. Rocking her iconic short haircut, Lira shared the progress on her health in a shimmering gold bodice paired with jeans and strapped heels, a staple in the star's wardrobe.
A semicasual look with the perfect touch of glamour.
ADRIANA LIMA
Giving credit to Rihanna for her bold pregnancy look, Adriana Lima owned the Cannes Festival red carpet in a sultry black cut-out gown.
While RiRi may have “opened the door” for pregnant celebrity mothers to dress up in their usual daring outfits, Adriana certainly brought a much more sleek approach compared with the Umbrella singer.
BOITY AND ANTON JAFTHA
They were once the best-kept secret and are now letting the whole world know they are couple goals, Boity and Jeftha kept it simple for the rapper’s birthday in matching all-black looks.
With both stars fan favourites on local red carpets and Instagram, we might just be seeing the early days of our very own Kim/Kanye fashion flip or flop.
WORST
MERCY PHAKELA
The Basadi In Music Awards legends luncheon was an event to host the biggest hitmakers in the country but ended up having the biggest red carpet misses of the year so far.
Mercy Pakela was a reminder that local stars should not be invited to themed events lest they not honour the invite, as with her busy ensembles of a pleated skirt, an asymmetrical bell-sleeved top, a beaded neckpiece that was supposed to match her leopard print shawl that swallowed the star’s in-shape body.
HARRY STYLES
While the star usually makes headlines for his daring style choices, it seems he has hit clown status after his performance on the Today show in a JW Anderson jumpsuit he should have left ignored. Styles was compared to a candy cane and swallowtail caterpillar and sadly the resemblance is uncanny. A definite contender for the worst dressed of the year title.
MEGAN FOX
Between her love of blood and bizarre interviews, Megan Fox has become something of a red carpet anomaly this year alongside her equally strange beau Machine Gun Kelly. In this week’s instalment of their zany lives, it was revealed that Fox cut her blue jumpsuit open so that she and her boyfriend could have sex.
The already boring outfit that looked like an upcycled Destiny’s Child costume could not be saved with the snip but luckily she switched to a two piece leather outfit instead.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.