Kourtney, Harry Styles, Boity: best and worst dressed celebs this week

If there was ever a Kardashian glow-up to take note of it would certainly be the style evolution of Kourtney Kardashian. The reality TV star has gone from being the wallflower or, as her sister Kim might say, “the least interesting one to look at,” to the most thrilling red carpet siren.

For her Italian wedding to Travis Barker, Kourtney turned up the heat in two sexy outfits. Her first was an archival Dolce & Gabbana figure-hugging minidress for the pre-party. Keeping it with the D&G family, Kourtney’s wedding look was a custom silk dress inspired by Italian lingerie.

The showstopper was her cathedral-length veil embroidered with flowers from Italy's Portofino Gardens, a portrait of the Virgin Mary and the words “family, loyalty respect” making this a look to remember. I suspect we will be seeing more cathedral veils in the upcoming wedding seasons.