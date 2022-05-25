Who doesn't want to dress like dad? The rise of blokecore fashion

They are every corporate climber's uniform and every Pitti Uomo paramour's darling — the suit. Bespoke, oversized or even vintage, the suit has been a staple in fashion for centuries.

With very little evolution in menswear, the staple has found itself lodged in between every trend from athleisure's takeover to nonconforming gender benders.

However, as the TikTok generation embraces multitudes of trends (under the name of aesthetics) all in one go, they've also been famous for sending other trends to a premature grave. Enter blokecore, the latest aesthetic taking over fashion.

As suit sales plummet, blokecore's staple football jerseys soar. It seems all men want to dress like their fathers.

Whether it's kids throwing rigid school uniforms behind, ill-fitting two pieces or exhaustion from being told by fashion sticklers that they've worn something the wrong way, here's a look at how you can embrace the easy, breezy world of blokecore.