The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Who doesn't want to dress like dad? The rise of blokecore fashion

The rise of blokecore, football-inspired fashion trend birthed by TikTok and embraced by fathers around the world

Thango Ntwasa Journalist
25 May 2022 - 14:30
It seems all boys want to dress like their fathers, much like Cristiano Ronaldo and his son, Cristiano jr.
Image: Matthew Ashton/AMA via Getty Images

They are every corporate climber's uniform and every Pitti Uomo paramour's darling — the suit. Bespoke, oversized or even vintage, the suit has been a staple in fashion for centuries.

With very little evolution in menswear, the staple has found itself lodged in between every trend from athleisure's takeover to nonconforming gender benders.

However, as the TikTok generation embraces multitudes of trends (under the name of aesthetics) all in one go, they've also been famous for sending other trends to a premature grave. Enter blokecore, the latest aesthetic taking over fashion. 

As suit sales plummet, blokecore's staple football jerseys soar. It seems all men want to dress like their fathers.

Whether it's kids throwing rigid school uniforms behind, ill-fitting two pieces or exhaustion from being told by fashion sticklers that they've worn something the wrong way, here's a look at how you can embrace the easy, breezy world of blokecore.

VINTAGE

“How do I explain to my mother that I am not going to play football but that I am wearing blokecore?” asks one TikTok user showing off his interpretation of the trend. While it might seem frivolous, this line is one of the best at explaining the backbone of this movement — vintage football jerseys. 

Your best bet at pulling off the look is finding memorable football tees of different sleeve lengths to truly embrace your inner bloke. Whether it's from our very own Bafana Bafana 90s getup or even Barcelona's 80s home shirt, there's always a jersey for you. The whole point is to have options and you do not have to be loyal to one team. However, if you are really attached to your favourite football club mix it up with different iterations.

ADIDAS SAMBA

As with many menswear fads, blokecore is not very forgiving when it comes to taking liberties. While ugly dad sneakers are the best for interpretation, the adidas Samba has been identified as the official footwear for blokes.

While the look embraces a laid-back approach, we suggest those who want to be loyal to the trend should shy away from Doc Martens or substitute chunky sneakers for thicker soled loafers.

IN PICS | Inside the revamped Nike Shapa Soweto centre

The design of the new sports, culture and community centre in Klipspruit is the architectural embodiment of local potential realised.
Lifestyle
1 month ago

FASHION COLLAB

Designers have not been shy following the soccer trend for decades. In recent years, Balenciaga, Moncler and Stella McCartney have embraced football teams in their collections. Local menswear brand, Perseus, has always leant towards an athleisure-inspired DNA as a symbol of keeping it unique.

Go for a high-low approach to wearing designer blokecore pieces to embrace the laid-back approach.

STATEMENT PIECE: OVERSIZED PUFFER COAT

With winter rolling in it's one of the hottest items. Try the look with a statement puffer coat. Taking nothing away from the look, puffer coats are already a staple of many a player or coach on the sidelines. Seeing as the trend takes greatly from those already in attendance, a black coat will do the look justice but play around with different prints and shades that compliment your jersey.

SIMPLE STRAIGHT-CUT JEANS

Again, this is a simple fashion trend so you do not want to stray too far from what is already being done. Though it could change in the future as more people from different backgrounds, subcultures or environments take part in the trend, you might want to follow the leaders of the blokecore-pack and opt for straight-cut denim jeans as staples. This helps compliment the ease of the trend without taking too much away from the jersey, which is the star of the show.

