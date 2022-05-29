Easy does it: Try soft tailoring for clothes you can do life in
South African designer Luke Radloff talks about his passion for soft tailoring and why a relaxed suit should be the next addition to your wardrobe
29 May 2022 - 00:00
If the first word that comes to mind when you think of the state of your wardrobe is a string vowels, you’re not alone...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.