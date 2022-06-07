×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Kim K causes stir once again as she announces launch of SKKN care line

Khanyisile Ngcobo Story producer
07 June 2022 - 14:30
Kim Kardashian has come under fire again over a brand name.
Image: Bloomberg

An announcement by US reality star Kim Kardashian on her upcoming skincare line has caused a stir online, with the businesswoman once again under fire over the brand name.

Last week, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to announce the launch of SKKN BY KIM later this month.

In a lengthy post to her 316 million followers, the star explained that the line is “a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish”.

“I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and aestheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.

“You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you,” she said next to a series of pics featuring her and the products.

While many shared their excitement at the news, some blasted The Kardashians star for “stealing” a brand name from SKN founder Lori Harvey and SKKN+ owner Cydnie Lunsford. 

According to Forbes, Lunsford filed a cease and desist order after Kardashian attempted to trademark her brand name.

According to the site, the letter was served to the mom of four's legal team, with claims that Lunsford already had legal rights to the name and its use.

Dissatisfied users took to social media to call out the reality star for the “theft”, urging her to rebrand her products.

This is not the first time Kardashian has been blasted over a brand name, having been forced to rebrand her shapewear line from Kimono to SKIMS after facing backlash for cultural appropriation.

Kardashian's skincare line will officially launch on June 21 exclusively on the SKKN website. 

