Kim K causes stir once again as she announces launch of SKKN care line

An announcement by US reality star Kim Kardashian on her upcoming skincare line has caused a stir online, with the businesswoman once again under fire over the brand name.

Last week, the SKIMS founder took to Instagram to announce the launch of SKKN BY KIM later this month.

In a lengthy post to her 316 million followers, the star explained that the line is “a rejuvenating nine-product skincare ritual that I have developed from start to finish”.

“I’ve been so privileged to learn about skin and skin care over the years from the world’s top dermatologists and aestheticians, and every bottle from my new line is filled with the knowledge I’ve accumulated along the way.

“You will experience refillable packaging, and clean, science-backed ingredients designed to nourish all skin types, tones, and textures at all stages of maturity. I created this line so that everyone can feel confident in their skin, and I can’t wait to finally be able to share it with you,” she said next to a series of pics featuring her and the products.