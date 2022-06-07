Nonku, Minnie & Sydney Sweenie: best and worst dressed this week

Red carpets such as the MET gala are the most important prestigious costume party and the Oscars are all about elegant evening wear. But when it comes to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, it's all about having fun.

Hudgens definitely stood out for capturing the youthful red carpet with a custom royal-blue mini dress with a matching flowing sheer train that elevated the glamorous look with much-needed drama. The effortless look was paired with chunky silver earrings and matching platform heels, making it one of the most memorable in an ocean of forgettable looks.