Nonku, Minnie & Sydney Sweenie: best and worst dressed this week
See who owned the red carpet and who needs to start renting a sense of style.
Come winter cold fronts or summer heatwaves, one thing superstars know how to do is give us stunning red carpet looks.
From the MTV Awards to a long-awaited wine launch, here's how our favourite celebs looked as they stepped into June.
BEST
MINNIE DLAMINI
Minnie Dlamini was scoring all kinds of goals in this all-black number. Taking the spotlight at the Fifa World Cup trophy tour gala dinner, the leotard lets her infamous curves shine while the matching puffy sleeves and corset bring a striking modern African touch synonymous with the afrofuturistic eye of Fabrosanz. A refreshing take on looks from local stars who take on galas and events in over-the-top gowns that take up more space than they should.
VANESSA HUDGENS
Red carpets such as the MET gala are the most important prestigious costume party and the Oscars are all about elegant evening wear. But when it comes to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, it's all about having fun.
Hudgens definitely stood out for capturing the youthful red carpet with a custom royal-blue mini dress with a matching flowing sheer train that elevated the glamorous look with much-needed drama. The effortless look was paired with chunky silver earrings and matching platform heels, making it one of the most memorable in an ocean of forgettable looks.
WORST
SYDNEY SWEENEY
Every ball has its belle and Sydney Sweeney was definitely not the beauty of her latest red carpet look. In a look that resembles that of her Euphoria character, Sweenie opted for a tight-fitted crop top and miniskirt.
While the look is perfect for the star to enjoy her figure, the colours are bland and uninspired, doing nothing to make this a style note in her fashion history.
NONKU WILLIAMS
Her taste in wine has been a questionable issue on The Real Housewives of Durban and it seems Williams' taste in clothing might be just as bad. Her figure-hugging dress with stained glass motif seemed way out of place at an event where everyone else went for a more sophisticated or relaxed look.
Considering it was her wine launch, Williams may have sabotaged her guests so that all eyes could be on her. If only our eyes had something better to look at.
OLIVIA RODRIGO
Perhaps owing to her being one of the youngest fashionistas out there, Rodrigo leaves very little to be desired with her recent red carpet looks. The 1990s-inspired outfit works with what everyone else was wearing, but there is nary an interesting element to the look that belongs to someone in the audience of a TRL episode.
With TikTok influencers taking over, Rodrigo needs to stamp out a much more distinct look outside her 2021 domination.
