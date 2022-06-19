×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

On the plus side: Jade Campbell fills an XXL gap in the menswear market

Disappointed by the lack of options for people his size, plus-size Campbell took his sartorial needs into his own hands by creating his own brand

Thango Ntwasa Journalist
19 June 2022 - 00:00

While many might love a trip to the mall or filling up their cart in the name of retail therapy, the experience can be a nightmare for others. Not everyone is represented in fashion, especially  plus-size shoppers...

