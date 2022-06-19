On the plus side: Jade Campbell fills an XXL gap in the menswear market
Disappointed by the lack of options for people his size, plus-size Campbell took his sartorial needs into his own hands by creating his own brand
19 June 2022 - 00:00
While many might love a trip to the mall or filling up their cart in the name of retail therapy, the experience can be a nightmare for others. Not everyone is represented in fashion, especially plus-size shoppers...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.