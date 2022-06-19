Fashion
Would you pay R30k for dirty, broken sneakers?
Is this trash or is it art?
19 June 2022 - 00:03
Where does the distinction between visionary artwork and crass outrage marketing lie? If a piece is received as trash by the consumer, then is it trash? What if the consumer is wrong? Can the consumer be wrong?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.