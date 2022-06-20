Beyoncé, Bonang, Nandi: best and worst dressed celebs of the week
Find out who scored a 10 and who makes everything they wear a zero
From A-list parties to press shoots, our favourite celebrities are serving fashion from all around the world.
Whether they were globetrotting or taking it easy, we’ve got all the stars who are fashion inspirations and the ones in need of a style intervention.
Here is a look at the best and worst-dressed celebs of the week:
BEST
BEYONCÉ
Queen Bey has risen from the crypt of her private life and decided to change her approach to album releases. The first step, or “act”, in this affair is her cover for British Vogue. Donning items from beloved designer houses like Harris Reed, Alaïa and her own Ivy Park, it’s her Schiaparelli look in the magazine that is bound to be an unforgettable image.
The custom gold garment features a shawl collar with handmade herringbone detailing. The Saturn earrings that left social media shook give the overall look a divine finish, turning it into a Joan of Arc-inspired image. Beyoncé's personal hairstylist Nakia Rachon may have tapped into her sense of humour with a call back to the viral micro-fringe the star famously wore in 2014.
BONANG MATHEBA
It’s not often that we get to see Matheba serving on local red carpets, but it seems 2022 is the year she will be hitting the glitzy streets of SA’s top events. The TV personality was the radiant host of the recent Miss SA Top 10 announcement, and rather than a boring sequinned gown she opted for Rich Mnisi’s signs dress.
The high slit brings the hip exuberance she’s known for, while the striking monochromatic print stands out in an ocean of OTT gowns and slip dresses.
WORST
LALELA MSWANE AND THE MISS SA 2022 CONTESTANTS
Yikes, where do we even begin with this fuster cluck?
Iconic SA brand Khosi Nkosi were given the mission to dress the Miss SA 2022 contestants for the recent Top 10 announcements. While the hypnotic print is alluring to look at, it is a dizzying mess with the silky pink ruffled skirt.
Evidence of the blazer dresses' chaotic design: it’s hard to even notice the soon-to-be former Miss SA Lalela Mswane is in this picture in a tailored suit. While the pink colour works with this outfit, the bizarre shoulder ruffles are a confusing colour-blocked burnt orange that can’t be saved by the shoes that do nothing for the ensemble.
All the looks are from the Khosi Nkosi X Lalela capsule collection, which makes as much sense as the latter-mentioned pageant queen’s polarising reign.
LIESL LAURIE-MTHOMBENI
Chic, elegant and striking. Just a few words to describe Laurie-Mthombeni’s style. But on day two of her attendance at the Miss SA Top 10 event, she decided to dress like she was attending a Stepford Wives funeral. The see-through dress has a bit of sex appeal, albeit being quite forgettable considering what she usually wears, but what makes this odd fashion choice even more disappointing for her are the bulky leather gloves that make her look like she has a garden of barbed wire roses to tend to.
If she was truly invested in this look, she could have gone for fingerless options or a black sheer set that matches her boring dress.
NANDI MADIDA
It’s no industry secret that Keys Fashion is synonymous with sloppiness, so it was surprising to see Madida go for the brand at her husband’s birthday celebration. Much like many Keys creations, the outfit doesn’t quite know what it wants to be. Employing beading, a corseted bust and plumage trimming among others, the dress comes off as an inauthentic nod to modern African design elements. And don’t get me started on the dated head crown that seems better suited for an Afropunk appearance.
