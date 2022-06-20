×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Iconic brands come together in retro-inspired Adidas x Gucci collection

Here's some of our favourite women’s pieces from the eclectic and energetic collaboration

20 June 2022 - 14:00 By Yamkela Mdaka
Adidas x Gucci collaboration.
Image: Gucci.com

After much anticipation, the Adidas x Gucci collaboration finally dropped and it is a rich and eclectic expression of this union. It’s a peculiar yet captivating mix of the Gucci-ficiation of some familiar Adidas classics, with some Gucci classics that have been intertwined with Adidas’s iconic symbols. 

The mastermind behind the creations is Italian fashion designer and Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele who recently shared his interpretation of Adidas classics at Gucci’s fall 2022 “Exquisite Gucci” show earlier this year.

From lux hoodies and tracksuits to matching knit sets and casual shirt dresses, the collection has an elevated retro chic style with a sport/athleisure spin. This is balanced out with elegant separates such as pencil skirts so there’s truly something for everyone.

In an interview with Vogue, Michele spoke about why he wanted the collaboration between the two brands. 

“Since the beginning of my tenure at Gucci, I’ve worked on a series of so-to-speak crossovers in a more esoteric way, in that in my shows I’ve always put together and layered disparate ‘talking elements’ which worked as some sort of triggers or magnifiers, as well as defining perimeters or enhancers, or which engaged in a mysterious, hidden dialogue with the audience,” Michele said.

He added that introducing multiple and often discordant references has always been inherent to his narration. 

“Metaphorically speaking, it is as if I had drawn a moustache on Mona Lisa’s face. My language is eclectic, and it needs many words, many images coming from other people and from other worlds.”

Here’s a look at some of our favourite women’s pieces from the eclectic and energetic collaboration:

WOMEN’S GAZELLE SNEAKER  

The Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneaker has a Gucci Trefoil print with yellow and white rubber details.

Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneaker.
Image: gucci.com

CARDIGAN 

The Adidas x Gucci cardigan is a yellow cotton and linen knit featuring a Gucci Trefoil embroidery and three-stripes intarsia, encoding both brands’ heritages in a trio of lines.

Adidas x Gucci cardigan.
Image: Gucci.com

TREFOIL JACQUARD SHIRT

Featuring Gucci’s Trefoil embroidery and metal buttons, this jacquard shirt has a point collar, two front patch pockets and short sleeves.

Adidas x Gucci Trefoil jacquard shirt
Image: Gucci.com

HORSEBIT 1955 MINI BAG

With the Trefoil print and gold-toned hardware, the Adidas x Gucci Horsebit 1955 mini bag has detachable straps, a flap closure and can fit an averaged-sized phone.

Adidas x Gucci Horsebit 1955 mini bag.
Image: Gucci.com

BUCKET HAT 

The Adidas x Gucci bucket hat features the classic beige and brown GG Crystal canvas and the Gucci Trefoil print all sealed in with a brown leather trim.

Adidas x Gucci bucket hat.
Image: Gucci.com

GG TULLE SKIRT 

The Adidas x Gucci tulle skirt has the Gucci Trefoil embroidery, an elastic waistband and detachable lining.

Adidas x Gucci GG tulle skirt
Image: Gucci.com

COTTON SKIRT

The Adidas x Gucci cotton skirt features multiple stripes, white and red rib detail, yellow stripes at the hem and an elastic waistband.

Adidas x Gucci cotton skirt.
Image: Gucci.com

T-SHIRT DRESS

The Adidas x Gucci T-shirt dress is a red (also available in blue) cotton jersey with ivory trims, Gucci Trefoil embroidery and is long sleeved.

Adidas x Gucci T-shirt dress.
Image: Gucci.com

• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for the latest in luxury lifestyle news.

