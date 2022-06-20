Iconic brands come together in retro-inspired Adidas x Gucci collection

After much anticipation, the Adidas x Gucci collaboration finally dropped and it is a rich and eclectic expression of this union. It’s a peculiar yet captivating mix of the Gucci-ficiation of some familiar Adidas classics, with some Gucci classics that have been intertwined with Adidas’s iconic symbols.

The mastermind behind the creations is Italian fashion designer and Gucci’s creative director Alessandro Michele who recently shared his interpretation of Adidas classics at Gucci’s fall 2022 “Exquisite Gucci” show earlier this year.