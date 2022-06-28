How this style star made taxi rank fashion go viral

The style of Amabhinca might sound foreign to many but it is a look you would have no doubt come across. From the sandals, to the Brentwood apparel, lovers of the style can be found in corporate spaces, night clubs or in the case of DNA Brand Architects' senior creative strategist Bafana Mthembu, it can be found at taxi ranks.

The young Soweto-born marketing maestro grew up commuting to and from a number of taxi ranks where he would fall in love with a style that promotes a sense of relaxed sophistication. With many style items being pricey, it took Mthembu years before he could sink his teeth into the subculture he held in high regard.

“I had a couple of Brentwood's in my closet and I always loved how the Amabhinca guys showcased their clothing,” Mthembu said on what sparked the idea to make the videos. “I wanted to celebrate the subculture of Amabhinca and show people that you can have many different styles.”