Rich, Zozi, Lasizwe: Best and worst dressed celebs this week
Here’s a look at the red carpet tops and flops
From award shows to viral sensations, this week our beloved celebs went all out to have some sartorial fun.
While many were gems, there were some notable duds that certainly left us wondering why they bothered showing the public their appalling sense of style.
BEST
RICH MNISI
Known for his expensive clothing and fun collaborations, Mnisi broke the internet by wearing almost nothing.
The striking blue colour of his bodysuit is perfect for his dark skin tone. Giving the outfit a queer yet kinky kick are his matching opera gloves and balaclava that only Mnisi could pull off. While no-one is looking at beaches this cold winter, this outfit is the perfect inspiration for poolside photo ops once the warmer seasons come around the corner.
ZOZIBINI TUNZI
SA red carpets are often inundated with outfits that are the same. Similar fabrics are constructed using similar techniques, and for those with a more discerning eye, you can literally see which stylist has been put in charge of multiple stars.
When it comes to the direction stylist Werner Wessels took with Zozibini Tunzi at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards, the ensemble is nothing short of refreshing. The sleek metallic gown has an elfish appeal, and with a cropped mesh top, it takes on a sci-fi twist that gives it a futuristic air.
Her icy makeup elevates the androgynous ensemble, while diamond earrings cascading down one ear are the perfect cherry on top of this much-needed breath of fresh air on a local carpet.
KWESTA AND YONESA
The glamorous looks from Kwesta and his businesswoman wife Yolanda Vilakazi provide a great example of how to co-ordinate looks as a couple. While Kwesta looks dashing in his black tux, Vilakazi’s high slit dress with a train shows off her curvy body to the best degree.
WORST
LERATO KGANYAGO
Perhaps missing her pageantry days, Kganyago’s dress is a dramatic mess. Looking best suited for a Real Housewives of Joburg reunion, the dress and her hair look like great concepts with very poor execution.
CONNIE FERGUSON
Ferguson’s look would definitely be considered great if she were auditioning for one of her own productions as a Stepford wife of sorts. Considering the direction she took with makeup and hair, a power suit would have done the trick rather than a look best suited for a tea party.
NTANDO DUMA
It seems the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards were less about turning heads and more about making people look away from the attendees.
While Duma is definitely bringing the glamour, the look comes off like it was chasing after Mnisi’s already viral crotch. On top of wearing an outfit that seems more like a poorly made copy of Beyoncé’s Met Gala 2015 look, it is a dated celebrity crutch. It's high time local celebrities look for more tricks other than the now very dead trend of see-through gowns.
LASIZWE
Having not made a head-turning appearance on a red carpet since his bombed 2019 look inspired by Mnisi, Lasizwe is solidifying himself as the joke of the red carpet. Having already taken a page from other icons including Billy Porter, it seems his well of imagination has landed him with a look best suited for an Our Perfect Wedding guest on a budget.
While some musicians spend their lives being tribute artists, perhaps it's time Lasizwe focused on ridiculing or getting the right stylist to elevate already existing ensembles as a red carpet mimic.
