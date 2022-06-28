Rich, Zozi, Lasizwe: Best and worst dressed celebs this week

SA red carpets are often inundated with outfits that are the same. Similar fabrics are constructed using similar techniques, and for those with a more discerning eye, you can literally see which stylist has been put in charge of multiple stars.

When it comes to the direction stylist Werner Wessels took with Zozibini Tunzi at the DStv Mzansi Viewers Choice Awards, the ensemble is nothing short of refreshing. The sleek metallic gown has an elfish appeal, and with a cropped mesh top, it takes on a sci-fi twist that gives it a futuristic air.

Her icy makeup elevates the androgynous ensemble, while diamond earrings cascading down one ear are the perfect cherry on top of this much-needed breath of fresh air on a local carpet.