Thuli, Jessica and Billy Porter: best and worst dressed celebs of the week
From BET Awards to Durban July, see all the style winners and losers from this week.
Who doesn't love a bit of glamour every now and then? As Pride Month came to a close so did the bevy of A-list events. While many were seen dressed to the nines there are also a few who definitely could have gone back to the drawing board.
Gird your loins and see which celebs made this week's best and worst dressed list.
BEST
THULI PHONGOLO
Known for his dramatic silhouettes, Orapeleng Modutle turned Thuli Phongolo into the epitome of this year's Hollywood Bets Durban July theme — “Show Me the Honey”.
The silver and gold details on the bodysuit create the effect of honey dripping from Phongolo's body. A theme that runs throughout her larger-than-life train with matching shoes in a matching warmer shade.
Her slicked hair-do complements the entire concept of making it look like she just woke up dripping in expensive diamonds and jewels.
TUMI POWERHOUSE
The memo for local events this week was clearly all about the bling. Affectionately known as Tumi Powerhouse, Itumeleng Mokwatlo's beauty look was expertly done to not turn the look into a Euphoria-esque cosplay. Taking it up a notch, Tumi wore a catsuit dripping in diamonds that was paired with a zesty slit skirt that accentuated the eye-turning look. A great inspiration to other attendees of Vogue Nights Jozi.
JANELLE MONÁE
The award-winning singer has finally mastered her love for kinky fashion and we have Roberto Cavalli to thank for that. Rather than going for unflattering cut-out dresses, Monáe wore a black gown with leather straps at the BET Awards with a soft beauty look that does more to complement her look rather than contrast it like some of her previous vamped-up ones from the past year.
JACK HARLOW
Taking his allyship to the red carpet last week, Jack Harlow made a statement on the BET's snubbing former collaborator Lil Nas X. While the subdued look is more streetwear than red carpet friendly, Harlow's point could have been more memorable if he wore flared pants and a cowboy hat in reference to Lil Nas X's love for cowboy-inspired design elements. A look that would not take away from his relaxed choice, elevating what was done instead.
WORST
JESSICA NKOSI
While the concept is spot on for theme making Jessica Nkosi something of a Durban July queen bee, the wing details of the gown take it to a costume level.
Rather than focusing too much on the theme at hand, the designer, Ruberto Scholtz could have kept it simple with the gown itself. Already carrying design elements that are striking enough, the wings only come off like an on-the-nose approach to interpreting themes.
BILLY PORTER
A lot of things can go wrong when you wear ill-fitting clothing. You could get swallowed up by oversized outfits, Ill-fitting clothes are unflattering to the eye and you could also warp your body if you wear terrible proportions.
In one fell swoop, Billy Porter decided the best thing to do was tick all the boxes. The entire outfit swallows him. The silhouette makes him look sickly while the dramatic shoulders of the outfit make him look more like a Disney villain.
