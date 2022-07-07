Daft or daring: Durban July’s dramatic fashion over the years

Almost as if it were a favour from the fashion gods, this year's Durban July coincided with our government dropping the wearing of face masks. Which meant attendees could let loose — and that they did.

As a fashion writer, it was hard not to notice the swarm of fashionistas who hit the airport en route to KwaZulu-Natal. Designer shoes, shades, luggage and twin-set tracksuits dominated the space. And don't think the designer-clad masks were not lightly sitting on full beats of makeup, because they were. While locals opted for K-Way jackets in Durban's club scene, every inbound tourist was kitted out.

With hardly any golf carts in sight, the clothing worn to the Durban July seems painfully unnecessary when attendees rock up in large gowns and sharp heels that are not suited to the grassy terrain, rubber walkways and brick pathways that dominate the space.