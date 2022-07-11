Behind the seams of Real Housewives of Cape Town

Beverly Steyn has such a glamorous look, what was it like styling her?

Beverly is the queen of diamonds. You’ll realise she wears a lot of diamonds — and they’re all real. Her looks are more over-the-top, with a lot of glamour.

Is Mrs Leo’s style not similar to Beverly’s?

They are almost the same but I would say Beverly is the Hollywood glamour girl and Mrs Leo is like the Atlanta brand girl. She’s also very fashion-forward.

And how did you approach styling Camilla McDowell?

At first it was a bit difficult because Camilla feels younger than she might look but I noticed that she has the old-money style and is still a bit posh.

What can people look forward to with Rooksy Gqirana’s style?

She loves fashion. A lot of girls, let’s say from Gugulethu or Khayelitsha, are going to relate to her. She also loves brands and runs a boutique. Her fashions are very much her boutique style and she insisted a couple of times that I dress her in her boutique’s stuff.

Did you enjoy dressing Lue Tukwayo?

Her style is very simple and she doesn’t ask for much. She was a very easy person to work with because she came to the set and asked me and she wears it and she’s very happy.

Even if you go through her Instagram page, it’s minimalistic. She’s always in the minimalistic-mommy look.

She sounds like a dream to style.

Not necessarily a dream, just easy to style. I think the dreams are Beverly or Mrs Leo because their styles are out of the box.