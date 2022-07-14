Street style: Top trends for going back to the office
Don’t let your return to work be boring. Here are six tips to keep you slaying
By now we have all faced the long trek back to our offices. For the fortunate few who have this privilege, it is a bit of a drag now that we can’t jump into our onesies.
Don’t fret though. While we were all in sleepwear for the past two years the world of trends has been thriving.
Here’s a look at some trends you can incorporate into your workwear wardrobe.
MAXIMALIST COMFORT
If there is one thing to do with comfort wear, it is to have fun. The best way to do this is with a more approach. Rather than the expected blazers or trench coats, go for printed shawls or kaftans that you can match with wide leg trousers or harem pants.
UTILITARIAN
A fun yet uniform way of taking on workwear fashion is definitely utilitarian. The style makes it easy to have repetitive outfits without boring yourself. No longer a trend that requires earthy tones, utilitarian wear can be spruced up with colour-blocking complementary saturated tones.
BOYS IN BLOOM
Forget about pinstripes and seersucker, menswear is all about florals. You can embrace this trend with floral prints on sweaters or blazers or even with accessories like man bags or ties.
If sunflowers and daisies are a bit too much for you, keep it sophisticated with paisleys.
NORMCORE
Whether you call it normcore or uglycore, this relaxed style is best if you are looking for the comfort we enjoyed during lockdown. Play around with layers and blocking prints. To best capture the easygoing nature of the trend, match tones that complement each other.
BACK TO THE 70S
The 1970s are cool again, especially for workwear. Try flared pants to catch eyes and blazers to keep the look together. Natural hairstyles obviously complement the look, but you can always opt for flat cap hats or other hats popular at the time.
THE BOXY BLAZER
Forget about the sleek, slim-fit look. Comfort is a number one focus. Do it like a Gen Z and make boxy cuts your staple. Cut-throat looks can be best represented with monochromatic tight-fitting looks with an oversized blazer. Baggy trousers or long pleated skirts can be complemented by shoulder pads or straight leg fits with looser fit blazers.