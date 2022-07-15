These new arrivals from Fenty Skin and Beauty are wish list worthy
Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain and Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask are the latest additions to Rihanna's covetable makeup and skincare lines
Dubbed the most-anticipated beauty drop of the year, Rihanna's coveted brands Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin landed in SA in May.
The unforgettable launch party, hosted by Fenty Beauty global makeup artist, Hector Espinal, saw more than 300 A-listers gather in Joburg to celebrate the arrival of these truly inclusive skincare and beauty ranges, which are designed to work across all skin types and tones.
Now local beauty aficionados have something else to celebrate: there are two freshly-launched Fenty products to add to their makeup and skincare arsenals. This includes the Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain and Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask.
Let's take a closer look at these new arrivals, plus other noteworthy Fenty Beauty and Skin buys that warrant a spot on your wish list:
Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain
“Makeup is all about play, and when I was developing this lip stain, I had so much fun,” says Rihanna. “This product just hits different. You get that sexy, wet-look shine and your lips feel super hydrated.”
Available in four vibrant shades, Poutsicle Hydrating Lip Stain, R485, goes on glossy and leaves behind a soft tint for an effortless, long-lasting and low-maintenance look.
Feather- and bleed-resistance, it provides sheer-to-medium coverage while delivering juicy, all-day hydration. That's because the formula features an oil-in-water innovation and includes squalene, an organic compound, to lock in moisture and condition the lips, leaving them feeling soft and smooth.
Oh, and did we mention this lip stain is vegan and cruelty-free too — what's not to love?
Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask
Say hello to snatched pores with Cookies N Clean, R650, the latest addition to the Fenty Skin line.
“I wanted to create a detoxifying face mask that would really work, but also be caring enough to leave your skin looking and feeling soft and smooth — never tight or dried out,” says Rihana on the inspiration behind this new arrival.
“I was inspired to name this mask Cookies N Clean because the results are just as delicious-looking as the formula’s whipped texture.”
With a base of white Kaolin clay that's studded with charcoal “crumbs”, this indulgent face mask really does look as appetising as cookies and cream. Together these star ingredients, along with salicylic acid (BHA), extract dirt and oil, absorb impurities and detoxify and cleanse the pores, while rhubarb and ginger extracts soothe and condition the skin.
Unlike your average clay mask, it won't leave your face feeling “stripped” as the formula is balanced with moisturising shea butter and other hydrating ingredients.
Use Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detox Face Mask two to three times a week to instantly refine your skin's texture; it not only reduces excess oil, but helps to fight shine throughout the day.
Best of all, this “clean” skincare product is suitable for all types of skin — even sensitive or dry skin. It's also fragrance-free, vegan, gluten-free, cruelty-free and comes in Earth-conscious packaging.
Other Fenty Beauty and Skin buys to love
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r SoftMatte Foundation
Rihanna set new standards for inclusivity when she launched this long-wearing, light-as-air foundation in 50 shades. Described as the ultimate “photo filter” in foundation form, it remains one of the brand's best sellers. It's priced at R660.
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
This easy-to-apply tinted moisturiser that has natural, soft blurred finish to help even out your complexion. Available in 25 shades, it's perfect for a “no makeup” makeup look. It's priced at R650.
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream Colour Drip Lip Cream
Inspired by Fenty Beauty's best-selling Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer, this gloss offers pure, creamy colour and incredible shine for nourished, fuller-looking lips. It's available in seven shimmer-free shades. It's priced at R385.
Fenty Skin Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All-Cleanser
Made with Barbados cherry- and coconut-derived ingredients, this gorgeously-scented two-in-one cleanser and makeup remover will make cleansing your face feel like self-care rather than a daily chore. Its creamy lather removes dirt, oil and long-wear makeup, all without stripping or drying your skin. It's priced at R505.
Fenty Skin Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum
Another convenient two-in-one — and one of Rihanna's personal faves — this product combines the benefits of a toner and serum to snatch pores, reduce the look of dark spots, brighten and even the skin tone and texture, and fight shine. It's priced at R585.
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible moisturiser SPF 30
The most important thing for healthy-looking, glowing skin according to Rihanna? Hydration and sun protection. This lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser-sunscreen provides both — all while clapping back at dehydration, discolouration and dark spots. It's priced at R730.
This article was paid for by African Sales.
*Prices are recommended retail prices.