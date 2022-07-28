Boity’s bold new business venture into hair — and her tips for wig newbies

“What the hell? That's so silly, it's just one of the ways I choose to express myself. It's not an extension of my being, so I want people to not really care too much about what other people say in regards to beauty standards.”
There's no stopping the Boity Thulo empire, from beauty to beats the star is expanding her love for business with a new hair line — Be You.
Inspired by the pressures faced by women of today, Thulo aims to make this venture a celebration of the many facets within the wearer.
With the mantra “you do you”, Be You, in partnership with hair extensions business Frontrow, drives home the message of not subscribing to one type of beauty.
Thulo is no stranger to the beauty market, having launched her eponymous perfume and haircare line. This also helped her find better ways to take care of natural textured hair.
“Just because I am vouching for us to take care of our 4c or that there should be a more inclusive luxury for natural hair does not mean I'm saying I'm not going to wear a wig again. It's almost me saying I can do both,” she asserts, noting the expectations that often burden women.
“I want to encourage society and women that you can be both — you can be the girl with natural hair rocking it as she pleases, but also, without feeling guilty, be the girl rocking wigs and not feel that you are selling out. Because that's the notion now, you are fake if you wear fake hair,” says Thulo.
“What the hell? That's so silly, it's just one of the ways I choose to express myself. It's not an extension of my being, so I want people to not really care too much about what other people say in regards to beauty standards.”
The wig range features three main branches, namely “boss bae” for the fierce women, “the queen” for the relaxed “at home” look, and for those who love to turn heads, “the showstopper”.
While the brand might be aimed at women, Thulo stresses it is inclusive, even without needing to segregate which wigs belong to which group.
“The range is for whoever the f*** wants to wear the range, including the queer community,” she says encouragingly with performance sensation Coachella Randy in mind.
“I would love to see more queer people in the wigs, that would be fantastic to me — next level.”
Thulo is working on her latest album. She is also venturing into the apparel sphere in the future and is set to expand her presence in the perfume industry.
BOITY'S TOP TIPS FOR WIG NEWBIES
1. THINK ABOUT WHAT YOU WANT
Do you want something long? Do you want something easy to maintain? Do you want something voluminous or something simple?
Think about your options and go to our website to see what matches what you actually want.
2. GET THE RIGHT INSTALLER
It can ruin your wig experience if someone puts it on the wrong way or cuts in a bad way.
