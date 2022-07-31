Fashion meets function meets family in Adidas x Thebe Magugu collab
Duo celebrates women in all shapes and sizes - and gives the SA designer's mom a chance to shine as a model - in debut collection
31 July 2022 - 00:00
Thebe Magugu's work has won hearts on and off the runway. Now, in a first, the designer has collaborated with adidas on a collection inspired by African heritage, inclusivity and kinship...
