The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Enhle, Nomuzi, Tamia: best and worst-dressed of the week

01 August 2022 - 16:35
Thango Ntwasa Journalist
Designer and TV actress, Enhle Mbali Mlothswa.
Image: Instagram/ Enhle Mbali

While red carpets show how well a celebrity can turn a look, it’s in their street style that we get to see how strong their sense of fashion is.

Whether it’s paparazzos or Instagram snaps, here is a look at celebrities who put their best Louboutins forward and the ones who dropped the ball and left us wondering why they even tried at all.

BEST

ENHLE MBALI

We have seen Mlotshwa rock multiple colours of hair, but this blonde bob might just take the cake. Playing with buffs, Mlotshwa creates strong shapes with this eclectic style that departs from her more colourful slinky looks.

Rarely one to colour-block, Mlotshwa’s looks are usually tonal and pleasing to the eye. This look sees her experiment with varied shades of white and different types of textures. While few go for white when dressing up for winter, take some notes from Mlotshwa by incorporating eggshell, ivory or cream in your closet.

NOMUZI MABENA

Not a fan of white? Here’s an example of how to rock an all-black look and still have fun with it.

Mabena has proven to be something of a chameleon and has often been a great beacon for owning trends. Whether you are nuts about preppy fashion or kidcore, there is something to be learnt from the star’s sense of style. A leather twinset with a cropped jacket helps create length, taken further by her cropped pullover with a shirt that makes her body look longer.

Her chunky white platforms give the look an unexpected yet playful edge, which goes well with her quirky glasses and crossbody bag. Her layered neck pieces complement the more-is-more look, proving excess is definitely the way to go no matter your personal style.

THUSO MBEDU

While it isn’t clear who the new James Bond will be, we definitely have our eyes on Mbedu for the role of Bond Girl. The lauded actress had social media streets aflutter with her video as something of a sassy assassin. A little black dress is often most effective when done with a matte look, so perhaps the star could have been styled in something less detailed or they could have gone with a black velvet dress that would not require pairing with a sequinned heel that takes away from the cut-throat look.

WORST

SORISHA NAIDOO

Whether it’s the colour of the dress or the poorly chosen filter, Naidoo is a reminder that stylists and social media managers can be a great advantage. The dull colour of the dress seems so bland it washes her out. Chunkier gold accessories would have given the look much-needed enhancement. We can only imagine what shoes she went for in her attempt to strengthen this outfit. Perhaps her aim was to be bland enough to let Leleti Khumalo have all the glory she rightfully deserves.

TAMIA MPISANE

There is no denying Mpisane has the strongest sense of style compared with the rest of her in-laws and their friends. However, there is no excuse to be waltzing up and down soccer fields in heels. Is this the work of Shaun the Stylist’s cloddish hand or Mpisane’s own creation? Forget the fashion police, this woman needs the fashion paramedics. 

