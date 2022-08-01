Enhle, Nomuzi, Tamia: best and worst-dressed of the week

Not a fan of white? Here’s an example of how to rock an all-black look and still have fun with it.

Mabena has proven to be something of a chameleon and has often been a great beacon for owning trends. Whether you are nuts about preppy fashion or kidcore, there is something to be learnt from the star’s sense of style. A leather twinset with a cropped jacket helps create length, taken further by her cropped pullover with a shirt that makes her body look longer.

Her chunky white platforms give the look an unexpected yet playful edge, which goes well with her quirky glasses and crossbody bag. Her layered neck pieces complement the more-is-more look, proving excess is definitely the way to go no matter your personal style.