‘I am not a typical pop star’: The metamorphosis of Sho Madjozi

SA's award-winning style icon talks love, loss and evolution as she teams up with local luxe brand Viviers for a one-off collection upcycling her stage outfits

Local rapper Sho Madjozi is known for her colourful and playful style — who can forget the viral madness that her iconic hairstyle caused around Christmas 2019? Her young fanbase of girls aged 8-16 went hair crazed at emulating their icon’s look...