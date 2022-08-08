With many of us begging for fun in the sun, Mihlali shows us how it's done in Mauritius. While the vacation itself may be marred by scandal, her outfits have been anything but. The social media star was spotted rocking fun yacht outfits, but her best is without doubt this green number.
The textile designs on her flowy kimono from Simply Suited creates the effect of a tropical print, which makes her Gucci slides and shades an expert colour combo for the look. The relaxed outfit oozes elegance, and topped with a small headscarf it becomes an effortless approach to an unforgettable glamorous look.
Mihlali, DJ Zinhle, Cassper Nyovest: Best and worst-dressed celebs
Are they slaying or being slayed? See how celebs fared in fashion this week
From holidays to graduations, local and international celebs were bringing the heat from all kinds of directions this week. While some were giving the people what they want, we have to wonder why others are given space in front of a camera at all.
BEST
MIHLALI NDAMASE
With many of us begging for fun in the sun, Mihlali shows us how it's done in Mauritius. While the vacation itself may be marred by scandal, her outfits have been anything but. The social media star was spotted rocking fun yacht outfits, but her best is without doubt this green number.
The textile designs on her flowy kimono from Simply Suited creates the effect of a tropical print, which makes her Gucci slides and shades an expert colour combo for the look. The relaxed outfit oozes elegance, and topped with a small headscarf it becomes an effortless approach to an unforgettable glamorous look.
DJ ZINHLE
While the man of the hour at his graduation party was Oskido, the fashion valedictorian certainly lands in DJ Zinhle’s lap. The star’s love for adding a sexy spin to her looks is evident in this ensemble where leather meets lace in her bustier, paired with a two-piece denim jacket with flared high waist trousers.
Her playful grey-heeled sneakers add a playful touch that goes with the denim choice while complimenting the sex appeal of her bustier.
CELESTE KHUMALO
When your MBA in luxury brand management is a product of Paris, expect to have a chic sense of style. That’s exactly what Celeste Khumalo is giving us with her graduation outfit.
Her green bodycon dress is begging for accessories that would give the overall look a spectacular glam effect, but Celeste masterfully opted for simplicity. The ease of the look is best punctuated by her flat sandals which give the overall impression of a relaxed glamour.
WORST
CASSPER NYOVEST
All that glitters isn’t gold, and perhaps a lesson Cassper ought to learn is that just because it blings it shouldn’t be bought. The star is a reminder this week that adding more sheen or sparkle to an outfit doesn’t make it cool but rather creates chaos. The sequinned bomber jacket does nothing for his attire. His mockneck T-shirt has enough detail and becomes an eyesore with the silver and gold neck pieces.
Considering the star likes to go for clean sporty looks, he could have opted for a printed jacket in any shade of light blue. When it comes to mixing and matching gold and silver, it is easier to pull it off with similarly designed accessories or layering multiple pieces to play on the maximalist effect.
BRAD PITT
Perhaps an attempt at making the star look young, Brad’s stylist needs to reconsider the way in which the celebrity is able to pull of today’s fashion trends. Aiming to pull off a boxy and colourful outfit, Brad ends up looking like an impoverished Power Ranger reject. The hues of the colour-blocked pieces wash him out and present a tired-looking star.
Barely trying something with his hair colour or accessories, the look is an awkward approach to establishing Brad’s style identity beyond being among the most shirtless men in the 2000s.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Enhle, Nomuzi, Tamia: best and worst-dressed of the week
Best and worst dressed: DJ Zinhle, Lalela, Nefisa
DBN Gogo, Kim K, North West: best and worst dressed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos