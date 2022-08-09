×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Top 5 shops at ilifa for your inner shopaholic

Here's a look at the shops to try out on Women's Day

09 August 2022 - 12:00
Thango Ntwasa Journalist
Image: Sibusiso Sibanyoni

This month saw the launch of a game-changer in local shopping experiences — the ilifa Collective.

Translating to “inheritance” in isiXhosa, the collective is aiming to be SA's one-stop shop for local luxury brands, businesses and experiences.

The ilifa Collective forms part of the Legacy Group which owns a variety of tourist-driven properties in Sandton, including The Leonardo, The Michelangelo and the DaVinci Hotel & Suites. The ilifa Collective pairs local entrepreneurs and their brands with shoppers in the affluent Sandton market — from local residents to the thousands of tourists that stay in the hotels nearby.

With Women's Day being a key celebration this week, here is a look at the top women's shops you will find at the ilifa Collective.

HOUSE OF FABROSANZ

Image: Sibusiso Sibanyoni

Beloved for their contemporary approach to African prints, House of Fabrosanz offers a variety of ready-to-wear pieces with bold colours and designs.

From accessories to garments, this makes it their second shop in the richest square mile in Africa. 

Image: Sibusiso Sibanyoni
Image: Sibusiso Sibanyoni

ERA BY DJ ZINHLE

Founded by the stylish DJ and entrepreneur, Era by DJ Zinhle is home to a fun assortment of accessories. 

Designs of the brand's pieces are aimed at stylish sophistication being a go-to option for friends of the brand such as Nomuzi Mabena and one of its faces Lamiez Holworthy.

VITTORIA

Ease meets elegance with the designs at Vittoria boutique. While the digital shopping experience has been their focus, the in-store experience is an extension of the shop's dedication to high quality products.

Image: Sibusiso Sibanyoni
Image: Sibusiso Sibanyoni

LBD

No, it's not short for little black dress, but rather Luxury By Design. 

The boutique offers dazzling evening gowns focused at matric dances and evening wear. They have also dressed contestants for Miss SA as well as A-listers, including Pearl Modiadie, Tshepi Mavundla and Sophie Ndaba.

STUDIO B

Looking for high-end brand bags without breaking the bank? Look no further than Studio B. Not limited to their collection of bags, including Louis Vuitton or Chanel, the shop is home to pre-loved timepieces and diamond rings.

