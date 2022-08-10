Whether you spell it durag or do-rag, one thing’s for sure, the durag (also known as a wave cap) is back on streets and runways looking better than ever. While it has been adopted by anyone and everyone as a nostalgic accessory, the durag has deeper roots originating in Black American history.
In the 19th century, the durag was used by enslaved African-American women to keep their hair up and out of the face while at labour. Over the years, it has been commercialised and evolved into a necessary tool for training the curl pattern to lie flat and lock down hairstyles, such as the popular 360 Waves, during sleep.
Having evolved from a practical protective tool for hair to an iconic symbol in global Black culture, durags are now a genderless statement championed by mostly male wearers, but have also become popular among women.
Today, the durag is part of the music and fashion worlds as a symbol of swag, especially in the hip-hop culture, where it was worn by rappers such as Nelly, Method Man, Snoop Dogg and Mystikal in the 1990s and early 2000s. Celebrities such as 50 Cent, Bow Wow, Anderson Paak, Solange and Rihanna (who was photographed for the cover of Vogue wearing a durag) have all been known to rock a durag or two. Meanwhile, on fashion runways, the durag has been incorporated into the collections of designers such as Rich Mnisi, Tom Ford and LaQuan Smith.
HOW TO CREATE 360 WAVES
Durag makes a fashion comeback, and here are ways to rock and style it
Headgear evolved from a practical protective tool for hair to an iconic symbol in global Black culture
Image: EDWARD BERTHELOT / GETTY IMAGES
Whether you spell it durag or do-rag, one thing’s for sure, the durag (also known as a wave cap) is back on streets and runways looking better than ever. While it has been adopted by anyone and everyone as a nostalgic accessory, the durag has deeper roots originating in Black American history.
In the 19th century, the durag was used by enslaved African-American women to keep their hair up and out of the face while at labour. Over the years, it has been commercialised and evolved into a necessary tool for training the curl pattern to lie flat and lock down hairstyles, such as the popular 360 Waves, during sleep.
Having evolved from a practical protective tool for hair to an iconic symbol in global Black culture, durags are now a genderless statement championed by mostly male wearers, but have also become popular among women.
Today, the durag is part of the music and fashion worlds as a symbol of swag, especially in the hip-hop culture, where it was worn by rappers such as Nelly, Method Man, Snoop Dogg and Mystikal in the 1990s and early 2000s. Celebrities such as 50 Cent, Bow Wow, Anderson Paak, Solange and Rihanna (who was photographed for the cover of Vogue wearing a durag) have all been known to rock a durag or two. Meanwhile, on fashion runways, the durag has been incorporated into the collections of designers such as Rich Mnisi, Tom Ford and LaQuan Smith.
HOW TO CREATE 360 WAVES
Image: EDWARD BERTHELOT / GETTY IMAGES
Start by washing hair with a gentle shampoo and conditioner. Go for a shampoo and conditioner pairing that is formulated for wave or curls to get the maximum result.
Apply some hair pomade to towel-dried hair and use a hand brush to work product through the hair.
The key to creating waves is in the brushing – and a lot of it. Since the texture of the hair is naturally curly, brushing helps to stretch out the coil, resulting in the formation of waves.
Using the hand brush, brush hair forward towards the forehead, starting from the crown. Work your way around the head, making sure to brush the hair on top of your head forward, and the hair on the sides forward and down towards the ears and chin.
Repeat brushing over each section at least five times or keep brushing intermittently throughout the day. When done, wrap your head with the durag to set style and waves in place.
More brushing equals more wave development, so make sure to brush hair in the morning and again in the evening before bed. Do not wash or wet hair while your waves are developing.
FIVE TIPS FOR ROCKING A DURAG
Image: EDWARD BERTHELOT/ GETTY IMAGES
FOUR WAYS TO STYLE A DURAG
Go for colour: Durags are far from boring, so don’t be afraid to go for vibrant colourways such as acid green, cobalt blue, or neon pink, or opt for a bold printed design.
Supersize it: Take your cue from rapper Guapdad 4000 and get a lil’ extra with customised durags with features such as an extra-long, floor-length cape at the back.
Durag layering: Keep things super stylish and pair your durag with a wide-brimmed hat or cap for a more modern take.
It’s a wrap: Go for a neat, clean durag finish by tucking in the ends of the ties once finished wrapping, or creating a big side bow with the ties to add some visual interest.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos