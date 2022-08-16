Ndiki did not have only one outfit change, but three moments to be made on the night of the Miss SA 2022 finale. However, while all monochromatic looks were incomparable slays, his yellow outfit was quite the miss.
Zozi, Anele, Moshe: Best and worst dressed celebs of the week
See which celebrities were red carpet royals and who should head to fashion jail
There was no excuse not to pull a strong look this week. A bevy of our most beloved celebrities and public figures made attempts to own the red carpet, but how effective were they?
From the fashionable to the frightening, here’s a look at who turned heads this week:
BEST
ZOZI TUNZI
This is how you make a statement. Tunzi continues her approach to edgy styling capturing Grace Jones, who she references for her fearlessness. Often lauded for its appreciation of dramatic outfits, the public might not appreciate her unique look, but it certainly does more good than bad.
The sharp shapes created by the black dress contrast the bubblegum pink bustier that is finished with a bow at the back. The entire effect embraces Tunzi’s own red carpet style, marrying her androgyny with a Balenciaga-esque finish.
KHANYI MBAU
Nobody does drama quite like Mbau, and with this look that reflects her outlandish love of theatrical outfits, she takes Marilyn Monroe’s love for feathers to her side of the street.
Designed by Scalo, the three-piece ensemble is an array of playful colours. Each element compliments the next, the hair bounces beautifully with the plumed shoulders and sleeves while the tapestry effect created by the floral designs pull together the nude and purple colours. If there was anyone to set the mandate for her own dress it would be Mbau.
THULI MADONSELA
Madonsela isn’t getting best dressed for only one outfit but two. The former public protector shows us how to capture your own personal style without swaying too far left of field. Her first outfit for the red carpet was a green velvet gown with Grecian influences.
The train is the perfect size without it being an overwhelming length that would make it a little too comical. The touches of gold detail bounce off the green embellishments to give it a magical finish. Her hairdo is formal enough without overdoing it and fits the standard of the red carpet.
Then there was the contentious robe she wore prior to the final night of Miss SA 2022. While others have called it a curtain or bedspread, the relaxed look is perfect for a public figure who is not trying to influence audiences but arrive in a memorable look.
The look is a creation of a Rwandan designer who Madonsela defended, despite the criticism from social media users. While the flowing details of the dress and the ombre effect have a more marine inspired effect, it also captures the dusk skyline of Rwanda.
KARABO NTSHWENG
It is always exciting to see how celebrities take on fabrics and designs from their respective cultures, and Ntshweng is no exception. Her take on the SeSotho shweshwe print comes alive in her wedding outfit.
With a matching headwrap and bustier, the skirt of her dress flares out into a tiered tulle gown. It is effortless yet effective glamour.
WORST
ANELE MDODA
Mdoda may be a queen of the airwaves, but the star was perhaps the most underwhelming host in Miss SA’s history. Her three outfits relied on the usual tricks of feathers and nude effects to make a statement. Her white gown is a sad reminder of Bonang Matheba’s gold Spiro Viliotti number worn in 2019. It makes you wonder what credentials Mdoda had to host a pageant when she had the budget and time to pull of stunning looks.
The cherry on top was her long mini dress that made her look like a last minute plus one at one of the most prestigious events in the country. Coupled with an underwhelming beauty beat, it is a mystery why Mdoda did not host virtually instead.
MOSHE NDIKI
Ndiki did not have only one outfit change, but three moments to be made on the night of the Miss SA 2022 finale. However, while all monochromatic looks were incomparable slays, his yellow outfit was quite the miss.
The design of the outfit is compelling enough to have been a hit, but the frumpy finish of the waist is where it fails the TV personality. Maybe Ndiki needed more fitting meetings to ensure the outfit had the desired effect rather than its dishevelled state.
