Entrepreneur

Mbali Sebapu is building her beauty empire one 'add-to-cart' at a time

The founder and CEO of Hermosa Flor Cosmetics is a former SANDF member and a self-made woman on a mission to build her beauty empire

From a decade-long tenure serving in the SANDF, to becoming one of SA's most promising beauty entrepreneurs, Mbali Sebapu is a force to be reckoned with. Having recently been named a Bold Future Award finalist at this year’s Veuve Cliquot Bold Woman Awards, Sebapu sits at the helm of Hermosa Flor Cosmetics (meaning beautiful flower in Spanish after the meaning of her name, Mbali) as founder and CEO after having leveraged her social media influence into a burgeoning career in beauty entrepreneurship. ..