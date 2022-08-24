×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Five celeb-inspired hair trends to try before winter ends (Riri and Zendaya approve)

Call your hairdresser asap and read on for celebrity inspiration for your next appointment

24 August 2022 - 09:16
Nokubonga Thusi Beauty editor
Colour me copper; celebs like Zendaya and Kendall Jenner are embracing the hottest hair shade of the season.
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Looking for a little hair update for the upcoming season? We don’t blame you, our social calendars are filling up too.  As fashion weeks return and red carpet events provide us with all the celebrity hair inspiration we need,  this season offers endless options for those keen to try something new with their tresses. 

Expect a major revival of past trends, giving real nostalgic energy. Think iconic hairstyles from the '70s, '80s and '90s, but with a modern twist, and cuts that are easy to maintain and work with your lifestyle.

1. COPPER BRUNETTE

Also known as luxury copper, this hair colour is warm, full-bodied, rich and luxurious.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

As seen on: Zendaya and Kendall Jenner

Colour me copper, celebs like Zendaya and Kendall Jenner are embracing the hottest hair shade of the season. Also referred to as “luxury copper”, the colour is warm, full-bodied, rich, and luxurious. This shade is easily attainable by brunettes — just what the chilly season calls for. Look for products that will prolong the life of your copper colour, maintain its vibrancy, reduce fade and protect against environmental damage.

2. '80S NATURAL TEXTURE

Embrace your natural texture. Reminiscent of the '80s, it’s all about celebrating curls, coils and Afros.
Image: Jesse Grant/Getty Images

As seen on: Rihanna and Tracee Ellis Ross 

It’s time to ditch the straightener and embrace your natural texture, which is having a major moment this season. Reminiscent of the '80s, it’s all about celebrating curls, coils and Afros, whether your hair is naturally curly, coiled or wavy.  If you’ve thought about going natural, the time is now.

3. FRINGE BENEFITS

Just like Zoë Kravitz, try the popular fringe trend for an elegant 'cool girl' update.
Image: Mike Marsland/WireImage

As seen on: Zoë Kravitz and Dua Lipa

Fringes or bangs are a hit every winter, because they’re more manageable. Just like Zoë Kravitz and Dua Lipa, try the two most popular fringe styles for an elegant “cool girl” update; the blunt bang (straight-cut and thick) and the French fringe, a soft cut with rounded, textured ends that blend with the rest of your haircut.

Keep a dry shampoo on hand to refresh your fringe between washes and reduce greasiness. Make sure to always protect your fringe with a heat protectant spray as chances are you will be heat-styling it more often than the rest of your hair.

4. '90S LAYERS

We love a splash of nostalgia so it’s no wonder '90s-era layers are back.
Image: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

As seen on: Lily Collins and Georgia May Jagger

We love a splash of nostalgia so it’s no wonder '90s-era layers are back with a vengeance. Bouncy and fresh when styled and feminine and soft when left to air dry, this French-inspired style frames the face and adds dimension and texture to your cut. Plus, this is the perfect style for anyone wanting a new look while maintaining the length of their hair.

5. THE CLASSIC BOB

Cool and understated, the classic bob is a youthful and fun hairstyle that never dates.
Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images

As seen on: Alexa Chung and Dakota Johnson

Cool and understated, the bob is a youthful and fun hairstyle that never dates. The key to a modern bob is to not overstyle it, but rather to work with your natural hair texture. The great thing about a bob is that it works with just about any hair type and texture. If your hair is wavy or curly, embrace the shape to keep it looking somewhat “undone”. If your hair is straight, allow it to air dry to get some movement and prevent it from looking too rigid.

