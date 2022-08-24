Five celeb-inspired hair trends to try before winter ends (Riri and Zendaya approve)

Looking for a little hair update for the upcoming season? We don’t blame you, our social calendars are filling up too. As fashion weeks return and red carpet events provide us with all the celebrity hair inspiration we need, this season offers endless options for those keen to try something new with their tresses.

Expect a major revival of past trends, giving real nostalgic energy. Think iconic hairstyles from the '70s, '80s and '90s, but with a modern twist, and cuts that are easy to maintain and work with your lifestyle.