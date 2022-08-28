×

The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

It’s a Bam world: SA designer named fashion laureate in 2022 project

Jacques Bam is taking over the world one clothing item at a time. We talk to him about his latest award and the future of his bold brand.

28 August 2022 - 00:00
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

SA designer Jacques Bam will be waving the national flag with pride in Paris, France for his brand The Bam Collective. As part of Share Africa's 2022 Africa Fashion Up programme, Bam is one of five African designers chosen to mentor young designers. As a laureate, this will include mentorship from high-end brands, including Balenciaga...

