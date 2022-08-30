H&M adds five fab new styles to its popular Curvy Fit Denim collection

Fans of H&M SA's Curvy Fit Denims rejoice: the brand has added five fashionable new styles to its popular collection of jeans designed with all body shapes in mind.

This includes an array of flattering cuts — Jegging, Wide Fit, Mom Fit, Curvy True To You and Bootcut Fit — that'll hug your curves, while providing a comfortable fit with less gaping at the waist and more room through the hip and thigh. Priced from R329 to R629, they're available and sizes 34 to 46.

Eco-conscious stylistas will also be pleased to know that the denim used in the collection is made using more sustainably sourced materials like BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton, recycled cotton and recycled polyester.