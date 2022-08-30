H&M adds five fab new styles to its popular Curvy Fit Denim collection
Designed with all body shapes in mind, this range of jeans is as flattering as it is fashionable. Plus it’s eco-conscious too
Fans of H&M SA's Curvy Fit Denims rejoice: the brand has added five fashionable new styles to its popular collection of jeans designed with all body shapes in mind.
This includes an array of flattering cuts — Jegging, Wide Fit, Mom Fit, Curvy True To You and Bootcut Fit — that'll hug your curves, while providing a comfortable fit with less gaping at the waist and more room through the hip and thigh. Priced from R329 to R629, they're available and sizes 34 to 46.
Eco-conscious stylistas will also be pleased to know that the denim used in the collection is made using more sustainably sourced materials like BCI (Better Cotton Initiative) cotton, recycled cotton and recycled polyester.
To launch the new styles, H&M SA has collaborated with a diverse team of local creatives on a feel-good campaign filled with styling inspiration.
Starring content creators Nadia Jaftha, Kay Yarms, Siyanda Bani, and Alex Beazley, the campaign includes an ad directed by filmmaker Riordan Allen from Bioscope Films and photographed by fashion photographer Katinka Bester. For styling, H&M enlisted the talent of multifaceted creative Gabrielle Kannemeyer.
“With the latest campaign, we want to continue to encourage our customers to own and flaunt their curves and their style the best way they can,” says Caroline Nelson, H&M SA country manager.
Shop the Curvy Fit Denim collection, which features an array of styles in 29 shades, at your nearest H&M SA store.
This article was paid for by H&M SA.