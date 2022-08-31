Take self-care to the next level with these treatments, products and retreats

We could all probably use some self-care to distract us from the world’s troubles right now. Between coping with the non-stop dailyness of our lives (which can be a bit wearying, at times), dealing with seemingly constant challenges to women’s rights — see the aftermath of the overturning of Roe v Wade in the US, for example — and fighting for gender equality, an escape to a haven of relaxation and pampering, whether at home or elsewhere, is somewhat of a necessity.

It may not cure all the world’s problems, but it can certainly help recharge your batteries to fight another day. Whether you’re looking at treating a special person in your life or keeping all the pampering for yourself, these getaways, innovative treatments, and luxurious products set the tone for a month of indulgence.

1. TREATMENT TO TRY

Welnamis Deep Relaxation

If it’s good enough for the Ritz-Carlton and Vogue, it’s good enough for us. The Welnamis Deep Relaxation concept bed — a first of its kind in South Africa and only available at the Cloud 9 Boutique Hotel and Spa in Cape Town — is unlike anything you’ve ever experienced. This futuristic-looking, water-filled bed uses a combination of gentle sound waves, a vibration massage system, and the techniques of meditation and mindfulness to help you achieve deep relaxation; slowing down brain activity and aligning the body’s energies.