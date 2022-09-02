Kim K, Harry Styles & A$AP Rocky: top celeb threads to shop second hand

Fast fashion outlets from Shein to ASOS have earned a reputation as some of the most powerful clothing giants over the past few years.
Younger audiences have pushed for more conscious decisions in fashion choices in recent years, particularly the styles they try to imitate.
While a number of cheaply produced clothes give the option of getting favoured pieces from their respective style icons, a number of e-stores and celebrities have taken to reselling their beloved clothes.
Here is a look at the top stars taking on the resale market:
KIM KARDASHIAN
Founded in 2019, Kardashian Kloset is a collection of shoes, bags and clothes previously worn by the Kar-Jenner clan on and off their hit reality show.
Each of the family members hand-picks the clothes selected for the site with the aim to “share a part of the Kardashian Jenner” story through their closets.
HARRY LAMBERT
His name might be unfamiliar to many, but Lambert is the mastermind behind many of the looks worn by Harry Styles and Alexander Skarsgard, among others.
The stylist took to popular resale sight, Depop, where many of the looks worn by the stars in his register are resold to fans and fashion lovers.
OLIVIA RODRIGO
Also with Depop, Olivia Rodrigo partnered with the site for their channel SOURShop which resells clothes from her music videos for De Ja Vu and Good 4 U, among others.
The microsite also takes from her actual closet as well for unique clothes and artefacts unique to buyers on the site.
A$AP ROCKY
What better way to ensure you have your finger on the pulse of trends than with iconic designers taking the time to hand-pick your looks for you? Well, that is the premise of Klarna, of which A$AP Rocky is a shareholder.
The rapper also has a hand in the looks selected on the site that targets young audiences as part of its marketing. The site has faced a number of controversies including its “pay later” approach that is bound to leave many in serviceable debt.
