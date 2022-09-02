×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Kim K, Harry Styles & A$AP Rocky: top celeb threads to shop second hand

Gen Z is dropping fast fashion for preloved style icon clothes.

02 September 2022 - 13:50
Thango Ntwasa Columnist
Kim Kardashian leads the pack of celebrities reselling their clothes.
Kim Kardashian leads the pack of celebrities reselling their clothes.
Image: Bloomberg

Fast fashion outlets from Shein to ASOS have earned a reputation as some of the most powerful clothing giants over the past few years.

Younger audiences have pushed for more conscious decisions in fashion choices in recent years, particularly the styles they try to imitate.

While a number of cheaply produced clothes give the option of getting favoured pieces from their respective style icons, a number of e-stores and celebrities have taken to reselling their beloved clothes.

Here is a look at the top stars taking on the resale market:

KIM KARDASHIAN

Founded in 2019, Kardashian Kloset is a collection of shoes, bags and clothes previously worn by the Kar-Jenner clan on and off their hit reality show.

Each of the family members hand-picks the clothes selected for the site with the aim to “share a part of the Kardashian Jenner” story through their closets.

HARRY LAMBERT

His name might be unfamiliar to many, but Lambert is the mastermind behind many of the looks worn by Harry Styles and Alexander Skarsgard, among others. 

The stylist took to popular resale sight, Depop, where many of the looks worn by the stars in his register are resold to fans and fashion lovers.

OLIVIA RODRIGO

Also with Depop, Olivia Rodrigo partnered with the site for their channel SOURShop which resells clothes from her music videos for De Ja Vu and Good 4 U, among others.

The microsite also takes from her actual closet as well for unique clothes and artefacts unique to buyers on the site.

A$AP ROCKY

What better way to ensure you have your finger on the pulse of trends than with iconic designers taking the time to hand-pick your looks for you? Well, that is the premise of Klarna, of which A$AP Rocky is a shareholder.

The rapper also has a hand in the looks selected on the site that targets young audiences as part of its marketing. The site has faced a number of controversies including its “pay later” approach that is bound to leave many in serviceable debt. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Five celeb-inspired hair trends to try before winter ends (Riri and Zendaya approve)

Call your hairdresser asap and read on for celebrity hair inspiration for your next appointment
Lifestyle
1 week ago

SA fashion photographers dominate Vogue’s image makers list

Get to know the local stars who have made the list of talents to look out for.
Lifestyle
4 weeks ago

Lil Nas X, Anele Zondo & LL Cool J: Best and worst dressed of the week

Are you with team diamonds or team grills? See the top look from this past weekend.
Lifestyle
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mandla Mandela claps back at Meghan's comparison of her wedding with his ... Lifestyle
  2. Tributes pour in after ‘Spud’ actress Charlbi Dean Kriek dies Lifestyle
  3. H&M adds five fab new styles to its popular Curvy Fit Denim collection The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Meghan on Mariah Carey’s ‘diva’ comment: ‘It stopped me in my tracks’ Lifestyle
  5. Tourists are back but overseas arrivals still below 2019 numbers, Sisulu says Travel

Latest Videos

WATCH | 'No kettle, no court’: Alleged parliament arsonist Zandile Mafe refuses ...
Parliament doesn't back down to Ramaphosa's response on Phala Phala game farm ...